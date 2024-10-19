Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yogi government gears up for grandest Deepotsav yet with 18 stunning Lord Ram tableaux

    The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing for a spectacular eighth Deepotsav in Ayodhya. Eighteen tableaux depicting Lord Ram's life will be a central feature, showcasing key events and enriching the cultural experience.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 4:58 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 4:58 PM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath  is making elaborate preparations to make the eighth Deepotsav the most grand celebration yet. The Ayodhya district administration is working tirelessly to ensure a memorable experience for all attendees. 

    This year, 18 tableaux showcasing significant events from the life of Lord Shri Ram are set to captivate audiences, reflecting the rich cultural heritage and devotion associated with this auspicious occasion. Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal stated that extensive preparations are underway to make each event of the Deepotsav celebration unique. Ayodhya is being adorned with various types of lighting for the festival. 

    The decorations will also feature tableaux depicting 18 key events from the life of Lord Shri Ram. Of these, 11 tableaux are being prepared by the Information Department, while the Tourism Department is creating seven.

    The tableaux to be showcased during the eighth Deepotsav will depict significant events from the life of Lord Ram, including his education, his marriage with Sita, Ram's exile to the forest, Bharat Milaap, the Shabari episode, Ashok Vatika, Hanuman's journey to Lanka, Lakshman's fainting after being struck by the Shakti arrow, Ravana's defeat, Ram's return to Ayodhya, and the celebration of Deepotsav. The process of decorating these tableaux on trucks has already begun.

    A total of 18 tableaux will be created to illustrate scenes from the Ramayana at Saket Mahavidyalaya. The Information Department will prepare 11 tableaux, while the Tourism Department will create seven. The Tourism Department's tableaux will focus on the seven chapters of Tulsikrit Ram Charit Manas, including Bal Kand, Ayodhya Kand, Aranya Kand, Sundar Kand, Kishkindha Kand, Lanka Kand, and Uttar Kand.

