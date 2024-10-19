UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviews by-election strategy, assigns key responsibilities to ministers, officials

CM Yogi Adityanath, in a key meeting with Deputy CM and BJP officials, outlined strategies for upcoming by-elections in nine Uttar Pradesh constituencies, emphasizing teamwork, grassroots engagement, and direct voter outreach. BJP leaders pledged full support to secure victories and gain public trust.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a crucial meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, BJP officials, and district in-charges to finalize the strategy for the upcoming by-elections in nine assembly constituencies across Uttar Pradesh. During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of teamwork and strategic planning to secure victories in all contested seats.

CM Yogi assigned specific responsibilities to ministers and officials, urging them to spend more time in districts where the by-elections are scheduled. He directed party leaders and workers to focus on booth-level management and emphasized the importance of engaging directly with voters through ‘chaupals’ (local community meetings) to better understand and address public issues. According to Adityanath, winning these elections would not only reflect political success but also public trust in the BJP’s governance.

Highlighting the need for a strong grassroots presence, the Chief Minister asked all ministers and district officials to ensure prompt resolution of public grievances. He also stressed that the party must leave no stone unturned in securing every seat, instructing leaders to maintain direct communication with the electorate.



BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary expressed confidence in the party’s preparations, stating that the BJP, under CM Yogi's leadership, is fully prepared to contest all seats with full strength. He also mentioned that the party is not only focused on securing the nine seats currently scheduled for by-elections but also a tenth seat that is expected to be announced soon.

The meeting was attended by key ministers, including Swatantra Dev Singh and Surya Pratap Shahi, along with senior BJP officials who pledged their full support for the upcoming electoral campaign.

