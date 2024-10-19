Easy hacks to wear tight bangles

Lifestyle
Even if your bangles have become small and tight, you can still wear them with these easy tricks, without any injury.
Before wearing tight bangles, apply moisturizer to your hands. If you don't have moisturizer, you can also use coconut oil. This will help the bangles slide on easily.
If you want to wear bangles easily, aloe vera gel can help. Apply it well to your hands and then wear the tight bangles.
Plastic gloves are available in the market at very low prices. Wear plastic gloves on your hands and then wear bangles. This method can also be used to remove bangles.
If you don't have plastic gloves, use a plastic vegetable bag. This will make it easy to slide the bangles onto your hand without pain.
Apply soap thoroughly to your hands; after lathering, your hands will become slippery. This allows you to easily wear tight bangles.
If you have trouble wearing bangles due to hand swelling, you can try using ice. Rub ice on your hand and massage it; this will reduce the swelling.
Oil is very effective in wearing tight bangles. Apply drops of oil between, above, and below the bangles on your hands, massage, and try wearing them.