Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Are Rajinikanth's neighbours unhappy? Read

    The ruckus made by Rajinikanth’s fans in the residential area has irritated some neighbours. Rajinikanth enjoys the massive love from his fans outside his house, however his neighbours are apparently facing inconveniences due to this.

    Are Rajinikanth's neighbours unhappy? Read RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 4:52 PM IST

    Rajinikanth's massive fan base is almost unprecedented. He is undoubtedly one of Tamil Nadu's most renowned individuals. Despite not being from the Tamil diaspora (he is of Marathi heritage), Rajinikanth's rise to prominence as a main man in Tamil film is admirable. Large crowds congregate outside the actor's home on his birthdays and other festivals, indicating widespread mania around him.

    Rajinikanth comes out of his Poes Garden house on certain occasions such as Pongal, Diwali, and Labour Day to greet admirers. On these days, his followers will often wait for hours to see him. Even though Rajinikanth is enjoying the outpouring of affection from the throng outside his house, his neighbours appear to be inconvenienced as a result. The noise and commotion made by the fans in the residential area has irritated some of his neighbours.

    Also Read: 'Will have some good news soon'; Yuvraj Singh thinks THIS actor will be fit for his bio-pic


    In a viral video, an elderly woman who lives nearby expresses her distress. She stated that during every festival, noise is heard from outside the home beginning early in the morning. She stated that even on vacation, she is unable to relax at home.  “We also pay taxes, why should we suffer,” she is heard saying, while adding that Rajinkanth should meet his fans somewhere away from the house.

    Also Read: 'Maharani' 3 teaser: Huma Qureshi returns as 'graduated' Rani Bharti, promises for riveting season

    Rajinikanth expressed his Pongal greetings recently and said, “I pray to God that everyone should be happy with health and peace of mind on this Pongal. If there is discipline in life and honesty in thinking, life will be peaceful, and will be happy,” he said.

    Rajinikanth is presently filming Vettaiyan in Puducherry. The actors' most recent poster was issued by the producers to commemorate the auspicious occasion of Pongal. Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati all play prominent parts in the film with Rajinikanth.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2024, 4:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Game Of Thrones: Kit Harington talks about his anxiety and mental health challenges after show ends RBA

    Game Of Thrones: Kit Harington talks about his anxiety and mental health challenges after show ends

    'Maharani' 3 teaser: Huma Qureshi returns as 'graduated' Rani Bharti, promises for riveting season RKK

    'Maharani' 3 teaser: Huma Qureshi returns as 'graduated' Rani Bharti, promises for riveting season

    Will have some good news soon'; Yuvraj Singh thinks THIS actor will be fit for his bio-pic ATG

    'Will have some good news soon'; Yuvraj Singh thinks THIS actor will be fit for his bio-pic

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh happily poses in UNSEEN throwback photo from Belgium vacay [PICTURES] ATG

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh happily poses in UNSEEN throwback photo from Belgium vacay [PICTURES]

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate daughter Malti Marie's 2nd birthday at Malibu beach [PHOTOS] ATG

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate daughter Malti Marie's 2nd birthday at Malibu beach [PHOTOS]

    Recent Stories

    Where is Veerbhadra temple? 7 unknown things about THIS Hindu shrine ATG

    Where is Veerbhadra temple? 7 unknown things about THIS Hindu shrine

    Explained: Xi Jinping moves toward combat-ready military reforms; Is the groundwork being laid for World War 3 avv

    Explained: Xi Jinping moves toward combat-ready military reforms; Is the groundwork being laid for World War 3

    cricket Happy Birthday Haseeb Hameed: Top 9 knocks by the England cricketer osf

    Happy Birthday Haseeb Hameed: Top 9 knocks by the England cricketer

    'Naagin 5' actress Surbhi Chandna announces wedding with Karan Sharma RKK

    'Naagin 5' actress Surbhi Chandna announces wedding with Karan Sharma

    Ram Mandir 108 foot long incense stick lit at Ayodhya amid chants of Jai Shri Ram WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir: 108-foot-long incense stick lit at Ayodhya amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon