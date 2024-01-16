Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Will have some good news soon'; Yuvraj Singh thinks THIS actor will be fit for his bio-pic

    Yuvraj Singh, the former cricketer, suggests Ranbir Kapoor for his biopic after watching 'Animal.' Singh commends Kapoor's fit for the role and hints at positive developments

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 1:53 PM IST

    Yuvraj Singh, the former Indian international cricketer, expressed his choice for the lead actor in his biopic, citing Ranbir Kapoor as the ideal fit after watching Kapoor's performance in the film 'Animal.' Singh, known for his remarkable achievements on the cricket field and his triumphant battle against cancer, revealed his thoughts in an interview.

    Singh, a left-handed all-rounder who played in all formats of the game, shared insights into his life, experiences as a father, and plans for his upcoming biopic. When asked about the actor he envisions portraying him on the big screen, Singh pointed to Ranbir Kapoor, particularly impressed after watching Kapoor in the action-drama 'Animal.'

    ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh happily poses in UNSEEN throwback photo from Belgium vacay [PICTURES]

    The cricketer stated, 'I recently watched Animal, and I think Ranbir Kapoor would be the right fit for my biopic. But eventually, it’ll be the director’s call. We’re definitely working on it and will have some good news soon.'

    'Animal,' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, features Ranbir Kapoor as Ranvijay Singh, a son seeking revenge for the attempted murder of his father. The film also boasts a star-studded cast, including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi, and other talented actors.

    In 2023, Ranbir Kapoor appeared in two successful films, namely 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' and 'Animal.' Both movies showcased Kapoor's versatility as an actor, with 'Animal' achieving significant success at the box office and becoming the highest-grossing film in Kapoor's acting career.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2024, 1:53 PM IST
