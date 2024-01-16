Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Maharani' 3 teaser: Huma Qureshi returns as 'graduated' Rani Bharti, promises for riveting season

    'Maharani 3' has Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Sohum Shah in key roles.

    'Maharani' 3 teaser: Huma Qureshi returns as 'graduated' Rani Bharti, promises for riveting season RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 2:39 PM IST

    Huma Qureshi is on a high with the success of 'Tarla' and 'Monica O My Darling'. It's been an extraordinary few years, with one success following another. The excitement doesn't stop there, as she prepares the third season of her series 'Maharani'. On Tuesday, January 16, the makers shared the teaser for the highly anticipated series. 

    The teaser

    Also read: Watch: Sidharth Malhotra gets birthday kiss from wife Kiara Advani, shares adorable video

    Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda produced 'Maharani 3', which was conceived by Subhash Kapoor and directed by Saurabh Bhave. The compelling plot, written by Subhash Kapoor and Nandan Singh, has an amazing cast that includes Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Sohum Shah in key roles.

    About 'Maharani 3'

    'Maharani 3', the highly anticipated third season of the political drama series, has been a tumultuous trip for Huma and the entire cast. Huma played Rani Bharati in the first two seasons, a figure that won audiences over with her political power and resilience. 

    The series demonstrated Huma's amazing range as an actor, as she seamlessly transitioned from emotional moments that moved the audience to heated political clashes that left them in amazement. 'Maharani', starring Huma, is one of the country's most popular and profitable television series, presently in its third season.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2024, 2:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will have some good news soon'; Yuvraj Singh thinks THIS actor will be fit for his bio-pic ATG

    'Will have some good news soon'; Yuvraj Singh thinks THIS actor will be fit for his bio-pic

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh happily poses in UNSEEN throwback photo from Belgium vacay [PICTURES] ATG

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh happily poses in UNSEEN throwback photo from Belgium vacay [PICTURES]

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate daughter Malti Marie's 2nd birthday at Malibu beach [PHOTOS] ATG

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate daughter Malti Marie's 2nd birthday at Malibu beach [PHOTOS]

    Kerala: Social media slams singer K S Chithra for urging people to celebrate consecration ceremony at Ayodhya anr

    Kerala: Social media slams singer K S Chithra for urging people to celebrate consecration ceremony at Ayodhya

    69th Filmfare Awards nomination list: Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, who will win the best actor? RBA

    69th Filmfare Awards nomination list: Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh, Vicky Kaushal, who will win the best actor?

    Recent Stories

    Israel desperately seek skilled Indian workers in recruitment drive; offer over Rs 1.37 lakh monthly salary snt

    Israel desperately seek skilled Indian workers in recruitment drive; offer over Rs 1.37 lakh monthly salary

    You can now use Google Maps while youre driving through tunnels Here is how gcw

    You can now use Google Maps while you're driving through tunnels; Here's how

    football 'Bring him back': Chelsea fans go berserk after AS Roma sack manager Jose Mourinho; spark meme fest snt

    'Bring him back': Chelsea fans go berserk after AS Roma sack manager Jose Mourinho; spark meme fest

    Tennis Sumit Nagal's Journey: 8 moments that define his Tennis career osf

    Sumit Nagal's journey: 8 career-defining moments of Indian ace

    Ram Mandir: 7 instances that show Lord Ram as Maryada Purushottam ATG

    Ram Mandir: 7 instances that show Lord Ram as Maryada Purushottam

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon