'Maharani' 3 teaser: Huma Qureshi returns as 'graduated' Rani Bharti, promises for riveting season

Huma Qureshi is on a high with the success of 'Tarla' and 'Monica O My Darling'. It's been an extraordinary few years, with one success following another. The excitement doesn't stop there, as she prepares the third season of her series 'Maharani'. On Tuesday, January 16, the makers shared the teaser for the highly anticipated series.

The teaser

Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda produced 'Maharani 3', which was conceived by Subhash Kapoor and directed by Saurabh Bhave. The compelling plot, written by Subhash Kapoor and Nandan Singh, has an amazing cast that includes Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Sohum Shah in key roles.

About 'Maharani 3'

'Maharani 3', the highly anticipated third season of the political drama series, has been a tumultuous trip for Huma and the entire cast. Huma played Rani Bharati in the first two seasons, a figure that won audiences over with her political power and resilience.

The series demonstrated Huma's amazing range as an actor, as she seamlessly transitioned from emotional moments that moved the audience to heated political clashes that left them in amazement. 'Maharani', starring Huma, is one of the country's most popular and profitable television series, presently in its third season.