    Are Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott having another baby girl? Here's what we know

    Kylie Jenner's sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian were snapped buying pink dolls in California; read details

    Are Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott having another baby girl? Here's what we know
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 27, 2022, 10:23 AM IST
    TV reality star and owner of Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner might have a baby girl again. Yes, Kylie's big sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were spotted shopping and looking at some cute baby dolls in pink outfits in California. According to the Daily Mail, both sisters were seen FaceTiming their mother, Kris Jenner, while shopping baby dolls.

    Nothing is confirmed yet, but one could easily take this as a sign that Kylie’s second baby will be a girl. Khloe was seen in a skintight beige suit and a stunning pair of thigh-high Gucci boots. The mom-of-one, Khloe whose baby daddy Tristan Thompson confirmed he fathered a boy with Maralee Nichols earlier this month while they were still together, was seen in blonde hair with loose waves.  

    A few days ago, the 24-year-old star, Kylie Jenner had a pink-themed covert celebration in a series of Instagram photos. The post was captioned with three emojis: a white heart, a baby with a halo, and a giraffe. 

    The pictures' pink-themed setup for the baby-shower was the fascinating aspect, maybe implying that Stormi's mother will have a second daughter. Kylie and her partner Travis Scott confirmed their second baby news in September 2021 via a sweet Instagram video. The couple is already parents to 3-year-old Stormi, who they welcomed in February 2018. 

    Also Read: Kylie Jenner baby shower: From Tiffany & Co to Dior stroller, here's what Kylie got for her child

    There is a lot of hush-hush and speculations around Kylie's due date. In December, Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé, Travis Barker, shared an Instagram Story with a baby bottle in the background, directing Kardashian fans to believe Kylie’s baby had already arrived. Later, Kylie rubbished all rumours by flaunting her baby bump at Stormi’s birthday party last week. 

    Also Read: Kanye West gets invited to daughter’s birthday by Travis Scott; watch how he thanked Travis and Kylie Jenner


     

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2022, 10:23 AM IST
