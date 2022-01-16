Kanye West gets invited to daughter’s birthday by Travis Scott; watch how he thanked Travis and Kylie Jenner

Image: Getty Images

Sharing a video on social media, Kanye West claimed that he was not allowed to attend his daughter, Chicago’s birthday party. However, it was Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner who came to his rescue. Later, Kanye put out another emotional video thanking rapper Travis Scott and Kim Kim’s sister, Kylie Jenner.

Earlier, Kanye West had a meltdown on social media where he spoke of how he was not informed of his daughter’s birthday party. He also said that when he tried to contact Kim Kardashian, mother of his four children and his ex-wife, she was not responsive. After that, Kanye West put out another video wherein he was thanking Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner because of who he was able to attend Chicago’s fourth birthday party.

Kanye West, in his video, said that he wants to give a shout out to Travis Scoot for sharing the address of the birthday venue with him. Ye went on adding that he was overjoyed that he could attend Chicago’s birthday, as well as make memories with her. He also said that he was happy to have spent her birthday with everyone from the family.

Kanye West further claimed in the video that the security did not let him enter the venue. But it was Kylie Jenner who let him in, he said. The ex-husband of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West had previously claimed that Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner had not informed him of the birthday party. But the pictures from the party had a different story to tell, in comparison to Kanye’s claims.

In one of the photos from the party that have surfaced online, Kanye West was seen holding his daughter in his arms. In another photo, he is seen talking to Kris Jenner while enjoying an ice cream, contrary to the claims he made in the video that she purposely did not inform him of the party.

