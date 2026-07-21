Social media creator Apoorva, 'The Rebel Kid', is a new wild card on Netflix's 'Lock Upp'. An avid viewer, she confessed to being nervous, disliking Shilpa Shinde, and praising Pamala Serena, stating she's there to play the game.

Social media content creator Apoorva, famously known as The Rebel Kid, has entered Netflix's captive reality show 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' as a wild card contestant.

Apoorva on Joining Lock Upp

Speaking about her entry into the show, Apoorva admitted she was nervous despite being an avid viewer of the reality series. She shared, "I'm actually really nervous. I had promised myself I'd never do another captive reality show, but here I am. The truth is, I'm completely addicted to Lock Upp. I've never really followed reality television apart from the one I was part of, but this show has completely hooked me, along with all my friends. We pause episodes, take screenshots, make memes and dissect every contestant's journey. My entire social media feed is Lock Upp," she said.

Game Plan and Views on Contestants

Apoorva also revealed that she was not a fan of fellow contestant Shilpa Shinde, while praising Pamala Serena's journey on the show. " I won't lie, I don't like Shilpa Shinde. Someone I've genuinely loved watching is Pamala Serena. She's really humanised herself on the show. That said, I'm not walking into the house to make friends or build bonds. I'm here to play the game," she added.

About Lock Upp Season 2

Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, 'Lock Upp Season 2' features celebrities living inside a jail-themed house, where they compete in tasks while dealing with allegations made against them. The reality show has three weeks left and streams on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm. (ANI)