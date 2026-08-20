3 Shocking Heel Turns That Could Rock WWE Sunday Night's Main Event
WWE Sunday Night's Main Event could deliver massive twists. Alexa Bliss, Tiffany Stratton, and Cody Rhodes might all turn villainous in surprising fashion.
Alexa Bliss Betrays Charlotte Flair With Tatum Paxley By Her Side
Alexa Bliss has primarily served as a tool to elevate Charlotte Flair as a babyface since both returned at the 2025 Royal Rumble. They even captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles briefly. However, Bliss has functioned more as a plot device for The Queen's feuds with Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, and Fatal Influence.
Jade Cargill broke Alexa's arm in storyline, but Bliss returned during their singles match on SmackDown. She didn't arrive alone, bringing Tatum Paxley along. Turning Bliss heel right now might seem illogical since she has Paxley as an ally. However, it would be a curveball fans never expected. Bliss could turn on Flair with Paxley's help, or she could betray both women and forge her own path. Either scenario would shock audiences.
Tiffany Stratton Finally Snaps On Chelsea Green
Tiffany Stratton has enjoyed singles success on the main roster, but her alliance with Chelsea Green has recently hurt her momentum. Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and Jade Cargill have attacked both women repeatedly, with Stratton suffering most of the damage. The situation intensified after Green won the WWE Women's Championship in a ladder match at SummerSlam.
Chelsea attempted to support Stratton during her Women's United States Title defense against Jacy Jayne. Unfortunately, the numbers game overwhelmed the friends. Stratton focused on protecting Green, leaving herself vulnerable against Jayne. The mounting tension and losing her title because of Green could finally push Tiffie to snap on her popular friend. A betrayal would create fresh storylines and give both women compelling new directions.
Cody Rhodes Turns On Randy Orton To Shake Up The Main Event Scene
The WWE main event picture has become overcrowded with babyfaces. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and LA Knight all occupy similar roles. Some fans cheer for Reigns or Rollins regardless of their alignment, making clearly defined hero-villain dynamics difficult.
This issue is evident in the current Owens vs. Punk clash. Rhodes could help the entire landscape by turning heel on Orton at Sunday Night's Main Event. Such a move would inject fresh energy into all his feuds. His rivalry with Orton would gain immediate heat and personal stakes. More importantly, it would open countless storytelling possibilities going forward. Cody embracing his darker side could elevate the product significantly.
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