Alexa Bliss has primarily served as a tool to elevate Charlotte Flair as a babyface since both returned at the 2025 Royal Rumble. They even captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles briefly. However, Bliss has functioned more as a plot device for The Queen's feuds with Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, and Fatal Influence.

Jade Cargill broke Alexa's arm in storyline, but Bliss returned during their singles match on SmackDown. She didn't arrive alone, bringing Tatum Paxley along. Turning Bliss heel right now might seem illogical since she has Paxley as an ally. However, it would be a curveball fans never expected. Bliss could turn on Flair with Paxley's help, or she could betray both women and forge her own path. Either scenario would shock audiences.