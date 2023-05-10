Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly reveals some inside information about the popular TV show

    TV star Rupali Ganguly has become the audience's favourite daughter-in-law, wife, and mother, thanks to Anupamaa. TV actress reveals she was on 'maternity break' when Anupamaa was offered.
     

    Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly reveals some inside information about the popular TV show RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published May 10, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

    Anupamaa has been the most-watched television show since its inception. The drama stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna and has been gaining attention for its current plotline. 

    Anuj (Gaurav) resists returning to Anupamaa (Rupali) in the forthcoming episode because Maaya has imprisoned him in her maayajaal. While Rupali is frequently seen crying, she is delighted to embark on this job. The actress said she accepted the offer immediately, earning her much more respect and popularity. 

    Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly reveals some inside information about the popular TV show RBA

    With the programme, she has become the most adored daughter-in-law, wife, and mother, and the audience can identify with all of them. Rupali shared, "I was on a maternity break due to which I was away from work, but when 'Anupamaa' came my way, I decided to give it a chance and here I am."

    Also Read: The Kerala Story: Kangana Ranaut, Shabana Azmi verbal spat over Adah Sharma's film ban

    From starting her acting career at the age of 7 in her father Anil Ganguly's film 'Saaheb' in 1885, Rupali gained a household figure in the television business by portraying the part of Monisha in the 2004 comedy series 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai'. Later, she appeared in films like as 'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby,' 'Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi,' and 'Sanjivani,' among others. Her role as Anupamaa has given her a well-known face on television, and she is grateful to the producers for providing her this chance. 

    "My journey as Anupama has been an exciting ride," she continued.The appreciation I receive from the audience inspires and motivates me to face each new day with hope and energy."

    Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly reveals some inside information about the popular TV show RBA

    Also Read: Is Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding date finally revealed? know details

    About Anupamaa
    The TV serial which stars Rupali, Sudhanshu Pandey (Vanraj) and Gaurav Khanna, airs on Star Plus. The show navigates the life and struggles of Anupamaa (Rupali) as she fights with society to make a place for herself and other women like her. The show has taken an interesting twist in the upcoming episode, as Anuj has decided not to come to Ahmedabad to meet Anupama. After learning about his decision, Anupama gets angry and tells her family members that she is now all alone and will restart her life with a new perspective. 

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jodi: Diljit Dosanjh, Nimrat Khaira's Punjabi movie mints Rs 8 crores across globe vma

    Jodi: Diljit Dosanjh, Nimrat Khaira's Punjabi movie mints Rs 8 crores across globe

    Veteran Hollywood star Robert De Niro embraces fatherhood; welcomes his 7th child at 79 vma

    Veteran Hollywood star Robert De Niro embraces fatherhood; welcomes his 7th child at 79

    Why did Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya divorce? Here's the REAL reason RBA

    Why did Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya divorce? Here's the REAL reason

    Who is Robert De Niro's rumoured girlfriend? Meet Tiffany Chen, martial arts expert rba

    Who is Robert De Niro's rumoured girlfriend? Meet Tiffany Chen, martial arts expert

    Never Have I Ever Season 4 trailer OUT: Witness Devi on an emotional and dramatic roller coaster ride vma

    Never Have I Ever Season 4 trailer OUT: Witness Devi on an emotional and dramatic roller coaster ride

    Recent Stories

    Asia Cup 2023: PCB Pakistan Cricket Board objects venue shift to Sri Lanka, mulls boycotting continental competition-ayh

    Asia Cup 2023: PCB objects venue shift to Sri Lanka, mulls boycotting continental competition

    Jodi: Diljit Dosanjh, Nimrat Khaira's Punjabi movie mints Rs 8 crores across globe vma

    Jodi: Diljit Dosanjh, Nimrat Khaira's Punjabi movie mints Rs 8 crores across globe

    Apple iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max may feature 6 3 inch and 6 9 inch display Report gcw

    Apple iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max may feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display: Report

    IMA begins state-wide strike over death of woman doctor in Kerala anr

    IMA begins state-wide strike over death of woman doctor in Kerala

    CGBSE Results 2023: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th result today at cgbse.nic.in AJR

    CGBSE Results 2023: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th result today at cgbse.nic.in

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon