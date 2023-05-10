Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly reveals some inside information about the popular TV show

TV star Rupali Ganguly has become the audience's favourite daughter-in-law, wife, and mother, thanks to Anupamaa. TV actress reveals she was on 'maternity break' when Anupamaa was offered.

Anupamaa has been the most-watched television show since its inception. The drama stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna and has been gaining attention for its current plotline.

Anuj (Gaurav) resists returning to Anupamaa (Rupali) in the forthcoming episode because Maaya has imprisoned him in her maayajaal. While Rupali is frequently seen crying, she is delighted to embark on this job. The actress said she accepted the offer immediately, earning her much more respect and popularity.

With the programme, she has become the most adored daughter-in-law, wife, and mother, and the audience can identify with all of them. Rupali shared, "I was on a maternity break due to which I was away from work, but when 'Anupamaa' came my way, I decided to give it a chance and here I am."

From starting her acting career at the age of 7 in her father Anil Ganguly's film 'Saaheb' in 1885, Rupali gained a household figure in the television business by portraying the part of Monisha in the 2004 comedy series 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai'. Later, she appeared in films like as 'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby,' 'Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi,' and 'Sanjivani,' among others. Her role as Anupamaa has given her a well-known face on television, and she is grateful to the producers for providing her this chance.

"My journey as Anupama has been an exciting ride," she continued.The appreciation I receive from the audience inspires and motivates me to face each new day with hope and energy."

About Anupamaa

The TV serial which stars Rupali, Sudhanshu Pandey (Vanraj) and Gaurav Khanna, airs on Star Plus. The show navigates the life and struggles of Anupamaa (Rupali) as she fights with society to make a place for herself and other women like her. The show has taken an interesting twist in the upcoming episode, as Anuj has decided not to come to Ahmedabad to meet Anupama. After learning about his decision, Anupama gets angry and tells her family members that she is now all alone and will restart her life with a new perspective.