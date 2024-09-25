Israel prepares for ground assault on Hezbollah as airstrikes displace over 90,000 people in Lebanon (WATCH)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday vowed to continue delivering significant blows to Hezbollah, asserting that Israel is inflicting damage on the group “like it could never imagine.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday vowed to continue delivering significant blows to Hezbollah, asserting that Israel is inflicting damage on the group “like it could never imagine.” Netanyahu pledged to press forward with military operations until all residents displaced from northern Israel are able to return home, amidst a violent escalation along the Israeli-Lebanese border.

Speaking in the context of the ongoing military campaign, Netanyahu reiterated Israel's commitment to eliminating Hezbollah’s capacity to threaten the country's northern regions. Israeli forces have been engaged in a series of retaliatory strikes targeting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon following an intensification of hostilities.

In a briefing to Israeli troops earlier today, Herzi Halevi, the Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), informed them that ongoing airstrikes are designed to pave the way for a possible ground entry into southern Lebanon. Halevi stated that the military’s objective is to create conditions that will allow northern Israelis to safely return to their homes, many of which were evacuated due to the cross-border exchange of fire.

Halevi warned of the intensity of the battle ahead, noting that Hezbollah had entrenched itself in fortified positions with underground infrastructure. He urged soldiers to be prepared for an aggressive ground campaign, describing how their entry into Hezbollah-controlled areas would demonstrate the Israeli army's superior combat experience and strength.

"To achieve that, we are preparing the process of a maneuver, which means your military boots, your maneuvering boots, enter enemy territory, enter villages that Hezbollah has prepared as large military outposts, with underground infrastructure, staging points, and launchpads into our territory and carry out attacks on Israeli civilians," he said.

"Your entry into those areas with force, your encounter with Hezbollah operatives, that they will see what it means to face a professional, highly skilled, and battle-experienced force. You are coming in much stronger and far more experienced than they are," he added.

“You are coming in much stronger and far more experienced than they are,” Halevi assured the troops, underlining the army’s goal of neutralizing Hezbollah's capability to launch attacks on Israeli civilians.

In Lebanon, the situation has grown increasingly dire as Israeli strikes continue to pound Hezbollah strongholds. Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad reported that at least 51 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday alone, adding to the mounting civilian death toll. Israeli fighter jets targeted 280 Hezbollah positions, including 60 intelligence-related facilities.

The Israeli Air Force reported that it had intensified its bombardment in the past 24 hours to weaken Hezbollah’s operational capability, a strategy that could precede a broader military incursion.

Amid the escalating conflict, Israeli media reported that the IDF had mobilized two reserve brigades to bolster ongoing operations against Hezbollah. In a statement, the army said the move was aimed at continuing the military effort to neutralize Hezbollah and protect Israeli citizens.

The fighting has displaced an estimated 60,000 Israelis in northern regions as Hezbollah and other anti-Israel forces launch persistent rocket attacks across the border. Many of these residents have been temporarily relocated, and the government has set the safe return of northern communities as a primary objective in its ongoing war campaign.

The conflict has also led to a humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, where thousands of civilians are fleeing their homes amidst daily airstrikes. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported on Wednesday that over 90,000 people had been newly displaced in Lebanon, with nearly 40,000 taking shelter in 283 temporary facilities. The situation is growing increasingly critical as ongoing airstrikes create widespread fear among Lebanese civilians.

Souad Mahde, a 63-year-old resident of the village of Qsaibah in southern Lebanon, described the terrifying conditions that forced her and her family to flee to Beirut. Speaking to Al Jazeera, Mahde said, “The day before yesterday, strikes started getting closer and planes were in the sky. We were scared. The first thing I thought of was to take some clothes. Just the basics, and medicine, of course. Nothing more than that."

Mahde’s account of her escape described scenes of chaos as families struggled to flee while airstrikes continued to rain down around them. “Our way out was very slow. The traffic was horrible. There were strikes here and there until we reached Beirut. It took us until evening. Even in Beirut, there is an atmosphere of war. Of course, we are in a war,” she added.

As the crisis deepens, international organizations are stepping in to provide emergency aid. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) expressed “grave concern” over the escalating violence in Lebanon and the mounting civilian casualties. UK for UNHCR has also launched an urgent appeal to raise funds for relief efforts aimed at assisting displaced families.

The situation remains highly volatile as both sides prepare for a potential ground escalation. The Israeli government has signaled that it will continue its military operations until it achieves its objective of neutralizing Hezbollah and ensuring the safe return of displaced Israelis.

Latest Videos