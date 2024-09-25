When Balakrishna arrived at Pushpa 2's set with knife to warn director Sukumar; here's what happened NEXT

Balakrishna, known for his short temper, surprised everyone by bringing a knife to the sets of Pushpa 2. He playfully threatened director Sukumar, leaving everyone in shock.

Balakrishna, the heir to the legacy of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, is the only actor after NTR to achieve such recognition in the Nandamuri family. Although many have come in the third generation, he is upholding his father's name as a son. He is continuing his father's legacy. With his amazing acting, extraordinary dialogue delivery, goosebump-inducing action, and energetic dances, Balakrishna continues to entertain the audience and fans with the same energy even after six decades.



Many people are afraid of Balakrishna. There is a rumor that he beats people up. People say that he has a short temper and that he will hit you if you go near him. He has been seen hitting his fans on many occasions. Those videos went viral. Similar incidents have taken place at film events. That's why he has such a reputation. But the artists who have worked with him say that he is very funny, makes them laugh, and is very jovial. Balakrishna appears differently to different people. NBK himself says that he is just being funny and making people laugh. He says that if anyone troubles him in public or behaves indecently, he gets angry and has to react at that time. However, Balakrishna said that his fans do not take it negatively and consider it as love.



Balakrishna also said that he is playful with his fellow artists. He said that he gets along with the young generation heroes. Balakrishna said that he is free with the young batch like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Vishwak Sen, Siddhu, and that they call each other 'bro'. In this context, he revealed an interesting and shocking incident. He shared an incident that happened recently. He was shooting for an ad in a studio. The shooting of the movie 'Pushpa 2' was going on next to it. Balakrishna said that he had to wait for a long time, and since he was bored, he went to the sets of 'Pushpa 2', which was being shot next door.



Allu Arjun and Sukumar were on the sets. The whole unit was there. However, Balakrishna took a knife from his set and went to the other set. He hid the knife behind his back. After going to the set, he met Allu Arjun. He hugged him and called him 'sir'. He told him to call him 'bro' instead of 'sir'. Interestingly, Bunny also called him 'bro'. The meeting of these two created a festive atmosphere on the sets. Bunny was tied with ropes, and Sukumar came and said that the shot was ready. Sukumar saw Balakrishna and came forward to shake hands with him, saying, 'Hello, sir'. Suddenly, Balakrishna took out the knife from behind his back and threatened Sukumar with it. Sukumar was shocked.



Do you know what dialogue came from Balakrishna then? He threatened Sukumar by saying, 'You promised in Unstoppable that you would make a film with me in three months, when will you make it now?' Everyone breathed a sigh of relief at Balakrishna's act. They laughed. But for a while, Balakrishna gave everyone a jolt. It is noteworthy that he revealed this incident to say that he is a fun-loving person. It is known that Balakrishna hosted a talk show called 'Unstoppable with NBK'. Bunny and Sukumar came together for this show. It was at that time that Sukumar said that he would make a film with Balakrishna. Balakrishna playfully questioned him about it.



It is known that he recently completed fifty years since he entered the film industry. On this occasion, grand Golden Jubilee celebrations were held. At that time, Balakrishna shared this incident in an interview given to News 18. The things he said are now going viral. Currently, Balakrishna is acting in the movie 'NBK109' directed by Bobby. The title of this movie has not been finalized yet. Bobby is directing this movie as a mass action entertainer. It is reported that this movie will be released next Sankranti.



