Chiranjeevi reveals reason for his immense love for Pawan Kalyan

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who once stepped into the film industry as a megastar, and his brother Pawan Kalyan, who later gained fans in his own style, has today risen to the post of DCM in Andhra Pradesh.

Chiranjeevi, who grew up to be a megastar in the film industry based on his talent without any background. His brother Pawan Kalyan, who followed in his footsteps, also won the hearts of fans. Chiranjeevi became a power star not only as a brother but also in his own right. Not only this, today he has risen to the post of DCM in Andhra Pradesh. He has won the Jana Sena party he founded everywhere. Pawan Kalyan has emerged as a power star in both cinema and politics.

Seeing the bond between Chiranjeevi and Pawan, everyone remembers Ram and Lakshmana. Pawan Kalyan will not leave a word about Chiranjeevi. Similarly, Chiranjeevi shows special love for Pawan Kalyan. When talking about Pawan, a special love and tenderness is seen in Chiranjeevi's eyes. People who have seen it say that the same kind of sparkle is seen in his eyes when he talks about Pawan as it is when he talks about Ram Charan. Similarly, even though Nagababu is there, Chiranjeevi talks more about Pawan.

The same question was asked directly to Chiranjeevi on a show. Nagababu is also your brother, why do you have a special love for Pawan? Responding to that, Chiranjeevi said, Pawan Kalyan was a very young boy when I entered the film industry. He was in fifth grade when we got married. At that age he used to be with us a lot. Read with us. Lived in our house in Madras for a few days.

Then went to Nellore. So I feel like he is our house boy. That means he is like my first child, said Chiranjeevi. Mainly me, Nagababu and our sister were together for a few days. But, I was studying elsewhere when the other two, Madhavi and Kalyan, were born. I used to see them only during holidays. I have a feeling of missing them. That's why I like Pawan Kalyan so much, he said.

Megastar has said that whatever Pawan Kalyan reacts to, it seems right. Chiranjeevi said that Pawan Kalyan always fights for justice. I also speak for the same justice. Our patience, honesty, restraint will bring us success, said Chiranjeevi.



Pawan Kalyan.. keeps telling about his elder brother Chiranjeevi's admiration and love whenever the occasion arises. He has publicly stated many times that he is in this position only because of his elder brother. In fact, he said that he never thought of becoming a hero, but started acting for his brother. Pawan, who once stepped into the film industry as the younger brother of a megastar, later gained fans in his own style. Now Pawan fans are everywhere.

