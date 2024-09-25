Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Swara Bhasker calls out news site for twisting Fahad Ahmed's 'Sexual Orientation' comment

    Speaking on the podcast, Swara and Fahad said that they first became friends at a protest in Mumbai before falling in love. The actress added that due to their different cultural backgrounds, she was hesitant to date Fahad at first, but they quickly realized that they were destined to be together.

    Swara Bhasker calls out news site for twisting Fahad Ahmed's 'Sexual Orientation' comment
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 4:49 PM IST

    In a recent podcast interview, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker and her spouse Fahad Ahmed talked about their love story. During the interview, the latter made a lighthearted comment stating that everything about their marriage defies conventional norms, aside from their sexual orientations. The two said it in a joking manner and it was not supposed to be anything controversial or deep. However, several news sites and portals twisted what Fahad said and published several misleading headlines. The actress slammed these news portals on her X (formerly Twitter) account. 

    Swara shared a video clip of her husband Fawad talking about their relationship in the podcast. He said, "Her parents are well-educated. Her mother is a JNU professor, her father was a respected Naval officer and also a columnist. In my house, I am the first person to study beyond Class 10. She is from Delhi, and I come from a small town named Baheri, which is not even a district. She is a Brahmin, I am a pasmanda Muslim which comes under OBC. The only thing that is common is our sexual orientation, both of us are straight. Besides that, we have breached all barriers of caste, religion, cities, and so on."

     

     

    The statement was manipulated by several news sites and this did not sit right with Swara Bhaskar. She tweeted, "This headline and this article show how low the level of journalism in India has fallen. In the interview, Fahad jokingly says that all our social identities are different except that our 'sexual orientation' is the same – that is, both are cis gender heterosexual… @news24tvchannel understood what this means!! A perfect mixture of ignorance and vulgarity!!!" 

