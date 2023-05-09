Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding date finally revealed? know details

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been spotted together on many occasions, most recently at an IPL match.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 9, 2023, 3:58 PM IST

    According to sources, after much speculation and rumors related to their engagement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra will get engaged on Saturday, May 13. 

    The ceremony will happen in Delhi. Around 150 close friends and family members got invited to the engagement ceremony. The date for the wedding is not final yet. But this is expected to happen at the end of this year. The actor and the Aam Aadmi Party MP have been spotted together on occasions, most recently at an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

    According to a new report in a well-known Indian news wire portal, Parineeti and Raghav will make their relationship official with an intimate engagement in New Delhi on May 13. Neither Parineeti nor Raghav has reacted to the report. The official news report reads, "It (the engagement) is happening. She is getting engaged on Saturday, the 13th. The engagement preps are on. Parineeti has already left for Delhi."

    Earlier, AAP leader Sanjeev Arora congratulated them for their union, which set too many tongues wagging. Parineeti Chopra's frequent visits last month to ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's house only heightened and gave more fire to her apparent wedding and engagement ceremony rumours with alleged rumored boyfriend, Raghav Chadha.

    If reports are believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram. However, the two have not yet confirmed their relationship. Recently, when the paps asked the AAP leader about getting married to the actress, he said, "Denge Jawab". The way Raghav was blushing, it definitely hinted towards something.

