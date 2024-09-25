Mumbai rains: IMD issues 'red' alert as several parts of city experience heavy rainfall; Check details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red warning for Mumbai and Thane on Wednesday (Sep 25) evening due to heavy rainfall, predicting "extremely heavy rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds" until Thursday (Sep 26) morning. This follows intense rainfall that has already led to waterlogging in low-lying areas of the city.

Mumbai and its suburbs continued to experience heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Wednesday (Sep 25), leading the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for Mumbai and Thane in the evening. The alert is set to remain in effect until Thursday morning. As the rainfall intensified from Wednesday afternoon, several low-lying areas in the suburbs, including Mulund, Bhandup, and the Andheri subway, experienced waterlogging.

The IMD has announced that the red alert in Mumbai will stay in effect until 8:30 AM on Thursday (Sep 26). The city and the adjacent district of Thane are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds throughout Thursday. Additionally, the weather bureau has issued an orange alert for the districts tomorrow.

For the third straight day, the city experienced cloudy skies and heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning, with the IMD's Santacruz station measuring 74 mm of rain and the Colaba station recording 41 mm.

Two flights, including one operated by IndiGo, were diverted to Ahmedabad after circling in the airspace awaiting landing permission due to bad weather. Additionally, seven other flights from various airlines also circled in the airspace before receiving clearance to land.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges, both private and government, in Mumbai for tomorrow.

After noon, the rainfall intensified significantly, with heavy showers and thunderstorms striking the city. This led to severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas, particularly in the suburbs like Bhandup and Mulund. In the western suburbs, the Andheri subway was closed to traffic due to water accumulation on Wednesday afternoon.

