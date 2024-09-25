Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai rains: IMD issues 'red' alert as several parts of city experience heavy rainfall; Check details

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red warning for Mumbai and Thane on Wednesday (Sep 25) evening due to heavy rainfall, predicting "extremely heavy rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds" until Thursday (Sep 26) morning. This follows intense rainfall that has already led to waterlogging in low-lying areas of the city.
     

    Mumbai rains: IMD issues 'red' alert till september 25 thursday as several parts of city experience heavy rainfall; Check details anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 10:31 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 10:31 PM IST

    Mumbai and its suburbs continued to experience heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Wednesday (Sep 25), leading the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for Mumbai and Thane in the evening. The alert is set to remain in effect until Thursday morning. As the rainfall intensified from Wednesday afternoon, several low-lying areas in the suburbs, including Mulund, Bhandup, and the Andheri subway, experienced waterlogging.

    Mumbai airport faces disruptions over heavy rainfall; IMD warns of further downpour

    The IMD has announced that the red alert in Mumbai will stay in effect until 8:30 AM on Thursday (Sep 26). The city and the adjacent district of Thane are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds throughout Thursday. Additionally, the weather bureau has issued an orange alert for the districts tomorrow.

    For the third straight day, the city experienced cloudy skies and heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning, with the IMD's Santacruz station measuring 74 mm of rain and the Colaba station recording 41 mm.

    Two flights, including one operated by IndiGo, were diverted to Ahmedabad after circling in the airspace awaiting landing permission due to bad weather. Additionally, seven other flights from various airlines also circled in the airspace before receiving clearance to land. 

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges, both private and government, in Mumbai for tomorrow.

    After noon, the rainfall intensified significantly, with heavy showers and thunderstorms striking the city. This led to severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas, particularly in the suburbs like Bhandup and Mulund. In the western suburbs, the Andheri subway was closed to traffic due to water accumulation on Wednesday afternoon.

    Due to the heavy rainfall in the city, the IMD enhanced its forecast, issuing a red warning for Mumbai and Thane on Wednesday evening. The IMD predicts that the city is expected to experience "extremely heavy rain along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds" until Thursday morning.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actor Siddique moves SC for anticipatory bail after Kerala HC denies plea in sexual abuse case anr

    Actor Siddique moves SC for anticipatory bail after Kerala HC denies plea in sexual abuse case

    Disgusting! Man caught spitting in tandoori roti at Dhaba in UP; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

    Disgusting! Man caught spitting in tandoori roti at Dhaba in UP; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Mahalakshmi murder case Accused Mukti Ranjan Roy commits suicide in Odisha vkp

    Bengaluru murder case: Mukti Ranjan Roy, accused of killing Mahalakshmi, commits suicide in Odisha

    Powering the Future of Space and Defense: US-India Semiconductor Fab Ushers in Era of Advanced Electronics AJR

    Powering the Future of Space and Defense: US-India Semiconductor Fab Ushers in Era of Advanced Electronics

    UPITS 2024: CM Yogi Adityanath praises Vietnam's partnership, invites investment in UP's growing sectors AJR

    UPITS 2024: CM Yogi Adityanath praises Vietnam's partnership, invites investment in UP's growing sectors

    Recent Stories

    Actor Siddique moves SC for anticipatory bail after Kerala HC denies plea in sexual abuse case anr

    Actor Siddique moves SC for anticipatory bail after Kerala HC denies plea in sexual abuse case

    Maldives or Lakshadweep: Why celebrities, tourists now prefer THIS coastal destination? RBA

    Maldives or Lakshadweep: Why celebrities, tourists now prefer THIS coastal destination?

    Photos Pakistani actress Hania Aamir's latest look goes viral; fans call her Emily Cooper from 'Emily in Paris' RBA

    Pakistani actress Hania Aamir's latest look goes viral; fans call her Emily Cooper from 'Emily in Paris'

    Disgusting! Man caught spitting in tandoori roti at Dhaba in UP; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

    Disgusting! Man caught spitting in tandoori roti at Dhaba in UP; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Mahalakshmi murder case Accused Mukti Ranjan Roy commits suicide in Odisha vkp

    Bengaluru murder case: Mukti Ranjan Roy, accused of killing Mahalakshmi, commits suicide in Odisha

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon