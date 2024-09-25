Sobhita Dhulipala talks about her engagement with Naga Chaitanya, having kids and more

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have decided to marry. After parting ways with Samantha, Chaitu fell in love with Sobhita. They had a secret love affair and then suddenly got engaged.

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have decided to tie the knot. After parting ways with Samantha, Chaitu fell in love with Sobhita. They had a secret love affair for some time and then suddenly got engaged. With this, Chaitu and Sobhita became viral on social media.

Their wedding will take place after this.. But when the Akkineni family has not yet announced. Recently, Sobhita Dhulipala made interesting comments about her engagement with Chaitanya in an interview. There are comments that Chaitu and Sobhita's engagement was simple and not grand. Sobhita responded to this.

I don't think my engagement was simple. My engagement happened the way I wanted it to be. I never dreamed that my engagement would be grand. I wanted it to happen according to traditions, in the presence of relatives and friends.

The engagement went very smoothly and super. Sobhita said that she is happy about that. I love traditions. Similarly, I respect family members and our culture very much. I always wanted to get married, have children and live happily with my family members. Sobhita said that she loves motherhood.

Sobhita Dhulipala made her mark as a model and is currently getting opportunities in films. She also acted in the movie Ponniyan Selvan. She impressed by acting boldly in web series like The Night Manager.

