Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sobhita Dhulipala talks about her engagement with Naga Chaitanya, having kids and more

    Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have decided to marry. After parting ways with Samantha, Chaitu fell in love with Sobhita. They had a secret love affair and then suddenly got engaged.

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 10:44 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 10:44 PM IST

    Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have decided to tie the knot. After parting ways with Samantha, Chaitu fell in love with Sobhita. They had a secret love affair for some time and then suddenly got engaged. With this, Chaitu and Sobhita became viral on social media.

    article_image2

    Their wedding will take place after this.. But when the Akkineni family has not yet announced. Recently, Sobhita Dhulipala made interesting comments about her engagement with Chaitanya in an interview. There are comments that Chaitu and Sobhita's engagement was simple and not grand. Sobhita responded to this.

    article_image3

    I don't think my engagement was simple. My engagement happened the way I wanted it to be. I never dreamed that my engagement would be grand. I wanted it to happen according to traditions, in the presence of relatives and friends.

    article_image4

    The engagement went very smoothly and super. Sobhita said that she is happy about that. I love traditions. Similarly, I respect family members and our culture very much. I always wanted to get married, have children and live happily with my family members. Sobhita said that she loves motherhood.

    article_image5

    Sobhita Dhulipala made her mark as a model and is currently getting opportunities in films. She also acted in the movie Ponniyan Selvan. She impressed by acting boldly in web series like The Night Manager.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jaya Bachchan gets compared to Neetu Kapoor as she 'cheers the loudest' for Alia Bhatt at Paris Fashion Week ATG

    Jaya Bachchan gets compared to Neetu Kapoor as she 'cheers the loudest' for Alia Bhatt at Paris Fashion Week

    Chhaya Kadam on All We Imagine As Light Oscar disappointment: 'I expected it to go' RTM

    Chhaya Kadam on All We Imagine As Light Oscar disappointment: 'I expected it to go'

    Manoj Bajpayee: Directors only cast me in poor roles, 'Mujhe rich dikhaane mein dikkat hoti hai' RTM

    Manoj Bajpayee: Directors only cast me in poor roles, 'Mujhe rich dikhaane mein dikkat hoti hai'

    Swara Bhasker calls out news site for twisting Fahad Ahmed's 'Sexual Orientation' comment RTM

    Swara Bhasker calls out news site for twisting Fahad Ahmed's 'Sexual Orientation' comment

    Anurag Kashyap reveals actresses refused to audition for Dev D: "I got slapped by..." RTM

    Anurag Kashyap reveals actresses refused to audition for Dev D: "I got slapped by..."

    Recent Stories

    Chiranjeevi reveals reason for his immense love for Pawan Kalyan RBA

    Chiranjeevi reveals reason for his immense love for Pawan Kalyan

    Israel prepares for ground assault on Hezbollah as airstrikes displace over 90,000 people in Lebanon (WATCH)

    Israel prepares for ground assault on Hezbollah as airstrikes displace over 90,000 people in Lebanon (WATCH)

    Mumbai rains: IMD issues 'red' alert till september 25 thursday as several parts of city experience heavy rainfall; Check details anr

    Mumbai rains: IMD issues 'red' alert as several parts of city experience heavy rainfall; Check details

    Actor Siddique moves SC for anticipatory bail after Kerala HC denies plea in sexual abuse case anr

    Actor Siddique moves SC for anticipatory bail after Kerala HC denies plea in sexual abuse case

    Maldives or Lakshadweep: Why celebrities, tourists now prefer THIS coastal destination? RBA

    Maldives or Lakshadweep: Why celebrities, tourists now prefer THIS coastal destination?

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon