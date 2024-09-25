Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jaya Bachchan gets compared to Neetu Kapoor as she 'cheers the loudest' for Alia Bhatt at Paris Fashion Week

    Alia Bhatt made her stunning ramp debut at Paris Fashion Week alongside Andie MacDowell, with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor capturing the event on video. Neetu Kapoor was heard cheering enthusiastically for Alia, expressing her excitement on Instagram Stories

    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 6:10 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 6:10 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt walked the ramp at the prestigious fashion event, wearing a metallic breastplate and jumpsuit. Celebrities and fans alike showered her with praise, captivated by her confidence and aura. Alia teamed up with Andie MacDowell and donned a Gaurav Gupta creation, showcasing the designer's elegant work at the "Walk Your Worth" event held at the iconic Palais Garnier.

    As cheers erupted for her, it was Neetu Kapoor’s support that stood out. She proudly cheered for her daughter-in-law as Alia gracefully owned the runway. Neetu shared a video of the moment, which captured Alia waving to the crowd with a radiant smile. The clip also featured Andie MacDowell and other models who were part of the show.

    In her Instagram post, Neetu added a sweet caption to the video, mentioning how they cheered the loudest for Alia. The love and bond between Neetu and Alia left many commenting on their heartwarming relationship, with some even comparing it to the dynamic between Aishwarya Rai and her mother-in-law, Jaya Bachchan. Social media users pointed out that Jaya Bachchan wasn’t present to support Aishwarya when she walked the ramp at the same Paris Fashion Week. Instead, it was Aishwarya’s daughter, Aaradhya, who was seen by her side, holding her hand throughout the event. Several videos and pictures of Aishwarya and Aaradhya during the show have since surfaced online.

    Alia’s Paris trip wasn’t just for work. She was accompanied by Ranbir Kapoor, their daughter Raha, and Neetu Kapoor. A photo of the family in Paris went viral, showing Alia and Ranbir strolling through the city and taking selfies with fans.

    ALSO READ: 'His soul is deep-rooted..', Alia Bhatt praises Vedang Raina who reminds her of Ranveer Singh

