The Kerala Story: Kangana Ranaut, Shabana Azmi verbal spat over Adah Sharma's film ban

Shabana Azmi questioned those calling for the ban of the film, 'The Kerala Story'. Although Kangana Ranaut agreed with her, she emphasised that no one had requested a ban on the Aamir Khan starrer, 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Actress Shabana Azmi appears to have reacted to Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut's assertion that "no one asked for a ban" on the Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan. The seasoned actor recently tweeted a screenshot of an old article on a request to ban Laal Singh Chaddha. Shabana Azmi wrote, "So Twiterratis who are saying there was only boycotting of LSC and no call for ban kindly refresh your memory. A PIL was asking for a ban."

Earlier, Azmi had tweeted, "Those who speak of banning The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan's #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once the Central Board of Film Certification has passed a film, nobody has the right to become an extra-constitutional authority."

Kangana Ranaut pointed out that "no one asked for a ban on LSC". Reacting to her tweet, Kangana wrote, "This is a very valid point, except that no one asked for a ban on LSC. People didn't want to see it for many reasons; it was a remake of a trendy old Hollywood classic that most people had already seen…."

This verbal spat among Bollywood celebrities is nothing new. We have repeatedly seen how actors engage in fights online when they disagree over issues. Also, banning films is a phenomenon that has been around for a while. Over the years, it has become a trend to ban films. Earlier this year, there were even calls to ban Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, which later went on to garner Rs 1000 crores worldwide.

Several political parties and organisations have criticised 'The Kerala Story', alleging that it is inaccurate and incites hatred towards the Muslim community. The Kerala Story has been outlawed in West Bengal, according to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, to "avoid any incident of hatred and violence."

