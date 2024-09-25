Chhaya Kadam on All We Imagine As Light Oscar disappointment: 'I expected it to go'

The actress revealed that she is happy that Laapataa Ladies is getting recognition, however, she is also 'disappointed' that All We Imagine Is Light was not selected for the Oscars.

The controversy surrounding the choice of Laapataa Ladies over Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light as India's official Oscar entry is still very much alive. Chhaya Kadam, the actor who was part of both the films has some 'mixed feelings' about it.

The actress revealed that she is happy that Laapataa Ladies is getting recognition, however, she is also 'disappointed' that All We Imagine Is Light was not selected for the Oscars. She said, “Jaani toh chahiye thi India se, par ab main kya hi bolu! As an artist, I aim to do good work, baaki cheezon par bolne and bataane wale bahut log hain. I don't know what went wrong but it's okay. I had an expectation, I won't lie.”

She added, “There are so many rules and regulations behind this selection, one can’t really say. What do we know about what went behind (the scenes)? Inke niyamon ke beech mein kya hi padna. As an artiste, I aim to do good work, baaki cheezon par bolne aur bataane wale bahut log hain.”

After shortlisting All We Imagine As Light, France ultimately submitted Jacques Audiard's musical criminal comedy Emilia Perez in Spanish as its official Oscar submission. Chhaya expressed that she is grateful for the film as it brought her several opportunities. She said, “This film has received so much love at Cannes (Film Festival) also (by winning the Grand Prix). Yeh film mujhe duniya ghuma rahi hai. I am attending festivals in different countries.”

Talking about the experience of filming All We Imagine As Light with the remarkable cast, she said, “Bahut hi kamaal tha," adding, "Aise alag subject par kaam karna mujhe bhi bahut acha lagta hai. Some films and characters just change your thinking; they make you mature. Film ek aisa zariyaa hai jo aapko andar se badal deta hai.”

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress also talked about All We Imagine As Light's release date in Kerala. She said, “Kerala mein chotta release hai but it is getting released in France on October 2 and will soon hit the theatres all over India."

Latest Videos