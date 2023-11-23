Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna's co-star QUITS show to enter Bigg Boss 17 house?

Anupamaa update: Following Nidhi's departure from the popular show, reports circulated that she will enter the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wildcard contestant.

Star Plus' hit daily serial has captivated audiences for the past three years with its drama-filled episodes. The drama, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, has created waves on the small screen, garnering a big audience response. Rajan Shahi's popular fantasy show has attracted new viewers.

What happened? Well, a well-known actress has opted to leave Anupamaa. Yes, you read that correctly! Despite speculations, she has announced that she is leaving the programme and may return if necessary.

Nidhi Shah is the subject of our discussion. The TV diva, who portrays Kinjal, revealed her decision to leave the show that made her a household name. She stated that she left since her character didn't have anything to do in the current track. "If I don't come back, I would be happy with my journey with Anupamaa," Nidhi told ETimes.

Following Nidhi's departure from the programme, reports circulated that she would enter the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wildcard candidate.

Is Nidhi competing as a wildcard?

There has been no formal confirmation, and the actress has likewise kept silent. Poonam Pandey, Rakhi Sawant, Adil Khan Durrani, Jahanara Alam, Bhavin Bhanushali, Flora Saini, and Adhyayan Suman are rumoured to have been contacted for Bigg Boss season 17.

Tassnim Nerukar, who played Nidhi's on-screen mother in Anupamaa, is also said to have gotten an offer from Colours and the production business.