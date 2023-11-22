Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'There is no doctrine for box office success...' Madhur Bhandarkar at IFFI 2023

    IFFI 2023: Madhur Bhandarkar shared profound insights into the art of cinema, highlighting the synergy between realism and film, the importance of research in storytelling, and the challenges filmmakers face. He emphasized the organic nature of filmmaking, considering failure as integral to the creative process, and offered valuable advice to aspiring filmmakers

    Madhur Bhandarkar speaks to Taran Adarsh at IFFI 2023, filmmaker says no doctrine for box office success
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 8:57 PM IST

    "Filmmaking is an organic journey where failure serves as a stepping stone towards success, indispensable in crafting superior content," National Award-winning filmmaker, scriptwriter, and producer Madhur Bhandarkar said while taking part in the 'In Conversation' Session of the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) at the Kala Academy Goa. Conversing with film critic Taran Adarsh, the acclaimed director provided profound insights into the art of cinema, the complexities of filmmaking, and the influences that mould storytelling.

    Known for his distinctive films, Bhandarkar shared a plethora of perceptive observations, shedding light on the core of authentic storytelling and the intricacies of cinematic creation. Central to his discourse was a passionate emphasis on the interplay between realism and cinema. 

    Bhandarkar asserted that films originate from ideas, and realistic cinema occupies a significant space in the cinematic landscape. Realistic films, he contended, possess the capacity to deeply resonate with audiences, navigating the delicate balance of being both artistic and commercially impactful.

    Bhandarkar underscored the pivotal role of research in filmmaking, deeming it the cornerstone of his craft. He emphasized, "Research is the USP of filmmaking, enriching storytelling by providing depth and authenticity to the narrative."

    Acknowledging the challenges faced by filmmakers, particularly concerning financial constraints and creative freedom, Bhandarkar openly admitted, “There is no doctrine for box office success. Finances and the freedom of content pose formidable challenges. However, aspiring filmmakers should persevere with conviction."

    Highlighting the organic nature of filmmaking, Bhandarkar championed the idea that failure is an integral part of the creative process. He expressed, "Filmmaking is an organic journey where failure serves as a stepping stone towards success, indispensable in crafting superior content."

    For budding filmmakers, Bhandarkar offered invaluable advice, stressing the significance of conviction and self-belief. "Creative satisfaction in filmmaking demands unwavering conviction. It's not an easy path, but believing in the script and oneself is paramount," he advised.

    The acclaimed director disclosed his wellspring of inspiration, affirming, "I derive inspiration from society for my films. Understanding the pulse of society fuels the narratives I bring to the screen."

    In conclusion, Bhandarkar emphasized the indispensable role of an engaging screenplay in crafting impactful cinema. "An engaging screenplay is the heartbeat of a good film," he affirmed, encapsulating the essence of cinematic brilliance.

