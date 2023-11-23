Bigg Boss 17: Will Orry enter the Salman Khan show as wild card contestant? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss 17 Update: Social media sensation Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, is reportedly set to enter 'Bigg Boss 17' as a wild card contestant. However, when asked by paps he jokingly said, “Kaunsa boss?”

Orhan Awtramani, popularly known as Orry, requires no introduction. The online phenomenon is frequently seen partying with celebrities, creating a unique relationship with the paparazzi. While everyone wonders, "Orry karta kya hai (What does Orry do)?" According to reports, he is now expected to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house shortly as a wild card contestant.

As reported by ETimes, Orhan Awtramani will stay in the 'Bigg Boss' house for a few days. Known for his bold fashion choices, Orry is often seen partying with Bollywood star kids, including Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday Khushi Kapoor and Nyssa Devgn.

"Orry will be on the set tomorrow and is expected to shoot his entry sequence with Salman Khan, the host of the show. The Bollywood superstar will introduce him to the audience and the contestants inside the show", a source told ETimes.

Last night (Nov 22), Orry was photographed by the paparazzi as he arrived for Farrey screening in Mumbai. However, as Orhan stood on the red carpet, photographers inquired if he was joining the Bigg Boss 17 house. “Orry, Bigg Boss jaa rahe ho?” one of the paparazzi asked. Initially, Orry smiled and then jokingly asked paps, “Kaunsa boss?”

However, it has not yet been determined if he would stay to the conclusion.

Bigg Boss is seen lecturing the housemates in a new ad for the upcoming episode for not keeping the house tidy. He shows them before and after images of the 'Bigg Boss 17' house to show them how messy they made it. Later, Bigg Boss assigns them the duty of cleaning the entire home in an hour.

Bigg Boss begins the commercial by showing the participants before and after shots of the house. While the BB 17 mansion was gorgeous before, after shots show competitors' belongings scattered and the kitchen in disarray. BB says, "Mera ghar jo sundarta ke liye charcha ka vishay bana hua tha, aj bhi charcha me hai. Lekin, isme faili gandagi ke liye. Mujhe apki sehat aur hygiene ki fikar hai to mai apko ek ultimatum de raha hu. Apke paas ek ghante ka samay hai, mauholle ko saaf kijiye."

"(My house was known for its beauty but it's now known for the garbage all around. I am worried about your hygiene and health. That is why, I am giving you an ultimatum. You have one hour to clean the house)."

The promo shows the participants cleaning the house with brooms and mops.

On October 15, Salman Khan's programme returned with a new season. 'Bigg Boss 17' is now available on JioCinema, providing 24x7 drama-filled entertainment. Alternatively, the concert will be shown on Colours TV at 9 p.m.