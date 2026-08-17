Anupam Kher penned a heartfelt birthday note for Robert De Niro, recalling his journey from writing a paper on De Niro's films to sharing the screen with him in 'Silver Linings Playbook' and eventually becoming friends.

"Life mein kuch bhi ho sakta hai" is a philosophy actor Anupam Kher has always believed in. Little did he know that life would one day lead him to meet the legendary Robert De Niro and that this chance encounter would eventually blossom into a beautiful friendship. A moment he never even imagined as a student in drama college, yet one that life made possible.

On De Niro's birthday on Monday, Anupam penned a heartfelt note sharing pictures of himself with the 'Taxi Driver' star. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Kher's Journey from Fan to Friend

"Happy Birthday, my dearest Mr. De Niro. I was in the final year of drama school when I wrote a research paper on two of your films - #Mean #Streets and #TaxiDriver. At that time, my biggest dream was that someday, somewhere, I might get the opportunity to simply shake your hand.Life, and God, had much bigger plans for me. Years later, I found myself not only shaking your hand, but sharing the screen with you in #SilverLiningsPlaybook," he wrote.

"And somewhere along the way, I received an even greater gift -- the privilege of calling you my friend. There are actors all over the world who would feel blessed if they could achieve even one-hundredth of what you have achieved as an actor. I am certainly one of them. May God give you a long, healthy, happy and peaceful life. May you continue to surprise us, inspire us and spread your brilliance for another thousand years. Happy Birthday, Mr. De Niro. Love and prayers always! Om Namah Shivaya," Kher added.

De Niro on 'Taxi Driver' Legacy

Earlier this year, Robert De Niro shared that he never expected his 1976 film 'Taxi Driver' to become one of the greatest movies ever made, according to Page Six.

"You never can think that you're doing something that's going to have an impact," De Niro told Page Six in a recent interview alongside fellow Tribeca Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal while promoting next month's festival. The 82-year-old actor added that he does not approach projects thinking about their long-term legacy. "I just never look at it that way," De Niro said, noting that success is "out of your control," as per the outlet.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, the neo-noir drama starred De Niro as troubled taxi driver Travis Bickle, whose mental state deteriorates throughout the film. The movie also featured performances by Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd, Harvey Keitel, Peter Boyle and Albert Brooks.At the time of its release, the film generated controversy for its graphic violence and Foster's casting as a child sex worker at age 12. It was later linked to John Hinckley Jr.'s attempted assassination of former US President Ronald Reagan, according to Page Six. (ANI)