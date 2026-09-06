Bigg Boss 20 premieres on September 6, hosted by Salman Khan. This season features a 'Vardaan' theme with an 'extra jeevan daan' twist. The show will stream first on JioHotstar at 9 pm and later on Colors TV.

Finally, the wait for all the Bigg Boss fans is over. After weeks of anticipation, speculation and a steady stream of promos, ‘Bigg Boss 20’ is all set to open its doors on Sunday, September 6, with Salman Khan returning as the show’s host. This season, however, comes with a new theme and a twist that could change the way the game is played.

Bigg Boss 20 premiere: When and where to watch

‘Bigg Boss 20’ will premiere on September 6, with the grand premiere streaming on JioHotstar at 9 pm. Continuing with the OTT-first format followed last season, the show will be available online first, followed by its television telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

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New 'Vardaan' theme and 'Jeevan Daan' twist

Salman Khan is back in the host’s chair, and the superstar has already given viewers a hint about what awaits inside the house. This year’s theme is ‘Vardaan’, with the makers teasing the idea of an “extra jeevan daan” that could bring an unexpected turn to the competition. In the trailer, Salman introduces the season with his trademark humour, telling viewers, “Bigg Boss mein milega, meri jaan… extra jeevan daan.” The phrase, which translates to an extra lease on life, appears to be central to this season’s format.

Speaking about the new theme, Salman explained that the show is not merely getting a new set of rules but could also change how contestants approach the game. He said, “The game in Bigg Boss changes every year. This time, it’s not just the game that’s changing, but the way it is played as well.”

The actor also warned fans against assuming that the ‘Jeevan Daan’ twist will be as simple as it sounds. “‘Jeevan Daan’ isn’t as straightforward as it sounds. As for the rest, well, you’ll find out once inside the house,” he said.

Who is entering the Bigg Boss 20 house?

While the makers have kept the full contestant list strictly under wraps, the promos have already sparked plenty of speculation. One of the names being discussed is Isha Rikhi, who is reportedly set to enter the house. Another promo has revealed Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, as one of the contestants. More names are expected to be revealed as the grand premiere unfolds.

Inside the Bigg Boss 20 house

The house has also received a major makeover this season. Drawing inspiration from the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland, the set plays with the idea of duality, with familiar objects being given unusual and colourful twists. The result is a house designed to look vibrant and playful, but with the show’s trademark atmosphere of unpredictability likely waiting behind the doors.

With Salman Khan back at the helm and the makers promising a different way of playing the game, Bigg Boss 20 is now ready to begin its latest chapter. (ANI)