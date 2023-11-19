Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Animal: Ranbir Kapoor teases Rashmika Mandanna; posing choice between him and Vijay Devarakonda on NBK show

    Ranbir Kapoor adds playful charm on Nandamuri Balakrishna's show, teasing Rashmika Mandanna about choosing between him and Vijay Deverakonda.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 19, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor, along with his Animal movie team, had a fun time on Nandamuri Balakrishna's show Unstoppable with NBK 2. They were promoting their upcoming film during the show, and there was a lively exchange between Ranbir and his co-star Rashmika Mandanna. Nandamuri Balakrishna, a well-known actor, warmly welcomed the Animal team and even danced energetically with Ranbir to a song from Animal and the title track of his 2017 Telugu film, Paisa Vasool. Ranbir, showcasing his linguistic skills, spoke in Telugu and even delivered a popular dialogue from Nandamuri's film Legend.

    In the midst of the cheerful conversation, Ranbir shared a playful incident from the set where they tried to uncover the plot of Rashmika's upcoming film, Pushpa: The Rule. Taking advantage of the light moment, Ranbir playfully teased Rashmika by asking Nandamuri to inquire about her choice between him and her rumored boyfriend and Dear Comrade co-star, Vijay Deverakonda. To add to the surprise, Vijay himself joined the conversation via phone, causing Rashmika to blush. Interestingly, Vijay has a professional history with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, as he starred in his debut film, Arjun Reddy (2017).

    Shifting focus to the much-awaited film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame, the cast includes Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra. The film, produced by T-Series' Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Cine1 Studios' Murad Khetani, and Bhadrakali Pictures' Pranay Reddy Vanga, is set for a multi-language release on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

    Creating excitement for the movie, the Animal team organized a grand teaser unveiling at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai. On a Friday night, they projected a specially crafted cut of the film on the world's tallest building. Lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, who plays the antagonist in the crime drama, were present along with producers Bhushan Kumar, Shiv Chanana, and Pranay Reddy Vanga.

