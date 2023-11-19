Bigg Boss 17: Did Munawar Faruqui date an 18-year-old? Anurag Dobhal raises shocking accusations

Bigg Boss 17 has been full of excitement and drama in recent episodes, keeping viewers hooked with controversies and intense conflicts. In a notable part of the show, Anurag Dobhal was caught gossiping about Munawar Faruqui's love life with Mannara Chopra. Dobhal made surprising claims, suggesting that Faruqui was in a relationship with someone underage. The focus then shifted to the aftermath of the tasks and games.

As the tasks wrapped up, Mannara playfully teased Munawar, showing interest in his romantic life. Munawar, however, chose to keep things private and didn't share any details about his girlfriend. Mannara seemed upset and stopped talking to him. Later, Mannara and Anurag Dobhal discussed Munawar's love life, where Dobhal revealed that Munawar had a girlfriend from his previous show who was allegedly a minor at that time. Mannara, shocked by the revelation, sought clarification, asking if Munawar had dated an 18-year-old. Dobhal explained, “Joh woh last show mein tha na, usmein se uski girlfriend ka hua tha, tab toh woh nabalig thi abhi balig hui hai. (The girlfriend he had in the last show, she was a minor then; now she is of legal age.)"

Mannara later talked about this with Rinku Dhawan and Aishwarya Sharma, realizing she was the only one unaware of this revelation. Rinku asked Mannara if she was developing feelings for Munawar. Mannara denied any romantic feelings, stating their bond was purely friendly. However, Rinku suggested she sensed a different dynamic between Mannara and Munawar, even mentioning a potential "scene" between them.

For those eager to catch all the drama, Bigg Boss 17 airs on Colors TV every Monday to Friday at 10 pm, with Salman Khan making special appearances on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 pm.

