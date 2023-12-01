Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Animal movie REVIEW: Is Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film worth the hype? Read this before buying tickets

    Animal First Review: As per many social media users, Ranbir Kapoor gives his most outstanding performance in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Rashmika Mandanna.

    Animal movie REVIEW: Is Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film worth the hype? Read this before buying tickets RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 8:41 AM IST

    Animal, Ranbir Kapoor's massy actioner, has already garnered a lot of buzz. The film was released today, December 1, 2023 (Friday), and the First Day First Day (FDFS) began with packed houses in Delhi and Mumbai. Filmgoers are excited to witness Sandeep Reddy Vanga's mafia drama. Ranbir Kapoor plays an infatuated son who craves his father's attention. Anil Kapoor (Balbir Singh) and Ranbir (Ranvijay Singh) have a complicated relationship. His passion for his family leads to a terrible gang war.

    The first replies have already begun to surface on social media. Ranbir's performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal seemed to have wowed the crowd. Early internet reviews have been very favourable, with netizens lavishing Ranbir with praise and dubbing the film a "mega blockbuster."

    Also Read: Sam Bahadur REVIEW: Hit or Miss? Is Vicky Kaushal's film worth your time and money?

    A user wrote on X, “What electrifying performances by Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol! The Action is so blockbuster! Direction, BGM everything is masterclass.” (sic) 

    Another one shared: “This Movie Becomes the Greatest Indian Movie after Gangs of Wasseypur. I loved it Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Did a Great Job, especially Bobby Deol. Action Scenes are Epic and Last Climax scene is Mind Blowing.” (sic) 

    A third user wrote: “Best acting by Ranbir Kapoor. BOBBY DEOL MASS CLASS. ONE OF THE BEST ACTION MOVIE WITH DIFFERENT KIND OF MESSAGE. Must watch interval there is a surprise.” (sic)


    The trailer for Animal established a very high standard. According to the most recent figures, the film has sold 7,45,992 tickets for a total of 12,539 performances. According to Sacnilk.com, Animal has already generated almost Rs 20 crore in advance booking. While 5,75,197 tickets were sold for the Hindi performances, 1,63,361 tickets were acquired for the Telugu performances.

    Animal's phenomenal advance reservations have been fuelled mostly by Delhi (Rs 4.07 crore), Telangana (Rs 4.14 crore), Maharashtra (Rs 3.29 crore), Karnataka (Rs 2.23 crore), Gujarat (Rs 1.49 crore), Andhra Pradesh (Rs 2.18 crore), and Uttar Pradesh (Rs 1.34 crore).

    Also Read: 'Animal' screening: Ranbir Kapoor along with cast arrive in style with their families 

    About Animal:
    Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame co-wrote, edited, and directed Animal. Tripti Dimri also appears in Animal. Animal has received a 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film lasts 3 hours and 35 minutes.

    Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, and Rashmika Mandanna. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Pranay Reddy Vanga are the producers of Animal.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 8:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande- Munawar Faruqui's friendship at stake? Says, 'Don't want to third wheel' RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande- Munawar Faruqui's friendship at stake? Says, 'Don't want to third wheel'  

    Sam Bahadur REVIEW: Hit or Miss? Is Vicky Kaushal's film worth your time and money? Read this RBA

    Sam Bahadur REVIEW: Hit or Miss? Is Vicky Kaushal's film worth your time and money? Read this

    Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar indulge in massive fight, disapproves with her language RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar indulge in massive fight, disapproves with her language

    Who is Subbalakshmi Amma, the actress known for her 'grandmother' roles in Malayalam? rkn

    Who was Subbalakshmi Amma? Actress once known for her 'grandmother' roles in Malayalam

    Musician-actor Subbalakshmi passes away at 87 rkn

    Musician-actor Subbalakshmi passes away at 87

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande- Munawar Faruqui's friendship at stake? Says, 'Don't want to third wheel' RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande- Munawar Faruqui's friendship at stake? Says, 'Don't want to third wheel'  

    kerala news live 1 December 2023 Major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Kollam kidnapping case: One in custody for kidnapping six-year-girl from Ayoor 

    Sam Bahadur REVIEW: Hit or Miss? Is Vicky Kaushal's film worth your time and money? Read this RBA

    Sam Bahadur REVIEW: Hit or Miss? Is Vicky Kaushal's film worth your time and money? Read this

    'Animal' screening: Ranbir Kapoor along with cast arrive in style with their families and other stars RKK

    'Animal' screening: Ranbir Kapoor along with cast arrive in style with their families and other stars

    World AIDS Day 2023: Know major causes, transmission, treatment and prevention of deadly disease RBA

    World AIDS Day 2023: Know major causes, transmission, treatment and prevention of deadly disease

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon