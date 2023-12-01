Animal movie REVIEW: Is Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film worth the hype? Read this before buying tickets

Animal First Review: As per many social media users, Ranbir Kapoor gives his most outstanding performance in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Rashmika Mandanna.

Animal, Ranbir Kapoor's massy actioner, has already garnered a lot of buzz. The film was released today, December 1, 2023 (Friday), and the First Day First Day (FDFS) began with packed houses in Delhi and Mumbai. Filmgoers are excited to witness Sandeep Reddy Vanga's mafia drama. Ranbir Kapoor plays an infatuated son who craves his father's attention. Anil Kapoor (Balbir Singh) and Ranbir (Ranvijay Singh) have a complicated relationship. His passion for his family leads to a terrible gang war.

The first replies have already begun to surface on social media. Ranbir's performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal seemed to have wowed the crowd. Early internet reviews have been very favourable, with netizens lavishing Ranbir with praise and dubbing the film a "mega blockbuster."

Just Now Completed My Show#RanbirKapoor One man Show💥

Father and Son Sentiment 👌🔥

Best Interval Bang in Indian Cinema🤯🔥

Climax Is extraordinary👌💥

BGM And screenplay 🥵💥

Don't Miss This movie on Big Screens💥

2nd Half >>1stHalf



My rating - 3.5/5 #AnimalReview #Animal pic.twitter.com/XutOIQCQ7L — Srinivas (@srinivasrtfan2) December 1, 2023

A user wrote on X, “What electrifying performances by Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol! The Action is so blockbuster! Direction, BGM everything is masterclass.” (sic)

Another one shared: “This Movie Becomes the Greatest Indian Movie after Gangs of Wasseypur. I loved it Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Did a Great Job, especially Bobby Deol. Action Scenes are Epic and Last Climax scene is Mind Blowing.” (sic)

A third user wrote: “Best acting by Ranbir Kapoor. BOBBY DEOL MASS CLASS. ONE OF THE BEST ACTION MOVIE WITH DIFFERENT KIND OF MESSAGE. Must watch interval there is a surprise.” (sic)



The trailer for Animal established a very high standard. According to the most recent figures, the film has sold 7,45,992 tickets for a total of 12,539 performances. According to Sacnilk.com, Animal has already generated almost Rs 20 crore in advance booking. While 5,75,197 tickets were sold for the Hindi performances, 1,63,361 tickets were acquired for the Telugu performances.

Animal's phenomenal advance reservations have been fuelled mostly by Delhi (Rs 4.07 crore), Telangana (Rs 4.14 crore), Maharashtra (Rs 3.29 crore), Karnataka (Rs 2.23 crore), Gujarat (Rs 1.49 crore), Andhra Pradesh (Rs 2.18 crore), and Uttar Pradesh (Rs 1.34 crore).

About Animal:

Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame co-wrote, edited, and directed Animal. Tripti Dimri also appears in Animal. Animal has received a 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film lasts 3 hours and 35 minutes.

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, and Rashmika Mandanna. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Pranay Reddy Vanga are the producers of Animal.