    'Animal' screening: Ranbir Kapoor along with cast arrive in style with their families and other stars

    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 8:02 AM IST

    Last night, the makers of the most anticipated film 'Animal' held the film's screening in Mumbai and many stars came to watch the film.

    article_image1

    'Animal' cast

    For the screening, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Manndana, Anil Kapoor and others from the 'Animal' cast posed together. 

    article_image2

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt came to cheer for her husband Ranbir Kapoor in a black coat and pants. The highlight of her outfit was Ranbir's image made on her white shirt.

    article_image3

    Shaheen Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt looked cute as she attended the 'Animal' screening wearing a yellow floral dress. 

    article_image4

    Anil Kapoor

    Anil Kapoor ones again proved that he is aging like fine wine as she looked handsome in an all black look. 

    article_image5

    Bobby Deol and family

    Bobby Deol arrived with his wife Tanya and son Aryaman Deol. The family looked adorable as they posed together at the camera. 

    article_image6

    Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya

    Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol came with Drisha Acharya at the screening. Karan wore a black and blue shirt and light brown pants. 

    article_image7

    Sakti Kapoor

    Veteran actor Sakti Kapoor opted for a black shirt, pants and jacket as he arrived at the film's screening. 

    article_image8

    Orry

    Internet sensation Orry wore a sliver-shimmer shirt and black pants. He wore boots to complete his look.

    article_image9

    Neetu Kapoor

    Neetu Kapoor was a proud mother after watching her son's film. She looked stunning in all-black attire and paired it with a black and white coat.

