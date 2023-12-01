'Animal' screening: Ranbir Kapoor along with cast arrive in style with their families and other stars

Last night, the makers of the most anticipated film 'Animal' held the film's screening in Mumbai and many stars came to watch the film.

'Animal' cast

For the screening, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Manndana, Anil Kapoor and others from the 'Animal' cast posed together.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt came to cheer for her husband Ranbir Kapoor in a black coat and pants. The highlight of her outfit was Ranbir's image made on her white shirt.

Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt looked cute as she attended the 'Animal' screening wearing a yellow floral dress.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor ones again proved that he is aging like fine wine as she looked handsome in an all black look.

Bobby Deol and family

Bobby Deol arrived with his wife Tanya and son Aryaman Deol. The family looked adorable as they posed together at the camera.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol came with Drisha Acharya at the screening. Karan wore a black and blue shirt and light brown pants.

Sakti Kapoor

Veteran actor Sakti Kapoor opted for a black shirt, pants and jacket as he arrived at the film's screening.

Orry

Internet sensation Orry wore a sliver-shimmer shirt and black pants. He wore boots to complete his look.

Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor was a proud mother after watching her son's film. She looked stunning in all-black attire and paired it with a black and white coat.