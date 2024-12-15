Sports

5 Indian cricket players set to shine after Rohit, Virat's retirement

Rohit-Virat T20 Retirement

After the 2024 T20 World Cup, senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired

Search for New Players

Along with them, Ravindra Jadeja also retired from T20 cricket. Now, India has five young players

Harshith Rana

Harshith Rana played well for KKR in IPL 2024, earning him a spot in the Indian team. He could be India's future star

Musheer Khan

Sarfaraz Khan's brother, Musheer Khan, is a talented young player. He was the highest run-scorer in the 2024 Under-19 World Cup

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi is being talked about everywhere. Punjab Kings bought him for 1.10 crore rupees for IPL 2024

Sarfaraz Khan

The world has seen Sarfaraz Khan's talent. His century against New Zealand in a Test match clearly showed his future

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma is an explosive young batsman. He scored a century in his debut match, solidifying his place as India's future

Virat Kohli's son Akaay's name creates unique record; Check HERE

IPL 2025: Top 5 T20I batsmen to watch out for

Who is D Gukesh? Meet youngest World Chess Champion

Yuvraj Singh vs MS Dhoni: Who's the Richest? Know their net worth