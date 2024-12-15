5 Indian cricket players set to shine after Rohit, Virat's retirement

Sports
After the 2024 T20 World Cup, senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired
Along with them, Ravindra Jadeja also retired from T20 cricket. Now, India has five young players
Harshith Rana played well for KKR in IPL 2024, earning him a spot in the Indian team. He could be India's future star
Sarfaraz Khan's brother, Musheer Khan, is a talented young player. He was the highest run-scorer in the 2024 Under-19 World Cup
13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi is being talked about everywhere. Punjab Kings bought him for 1.10 crore rupees for IPL 2024
The world has seen Sarfaraz Khan's talent. His century against New Zealand in a Test match clearly showed his future
Abhishek Sharma is an explosive young batsman. He scored a century in his debut match, solidifying his place as India's future
