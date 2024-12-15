Maharashtra cabinet shake-up: BJP, Sena leaders take key ministerial roles; check details

From the Shiv Sena faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Dada Bhuse, Shambhuraj Desai, Sanjay Rathod, Gulabrao Patil, and Uday Samant were inducted into the cabinet.

The much-awaited cabinet expansion of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government took place on Sunday (December 15) at the Raj Bhavan in Nagpur. Several prominent leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were inducted into the cabinet. BJP's state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Ashish Shelar, Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Ganesh Naik, Mangal Pratap Lodha, Jaykumar Rawal, Pankaja Munde, and Atul Sawe were sworn in as ministers during the ceremony.

Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction also had a notable representation, with leaders such as Manikrao Kokate, Dattatray Vithoba Bharne, Hasan Mushrif, Aditi Sunil Tatkare, and Dhananjay Munde taking the oath of office.

This cabinet expansion comes just 10 days after Devendra Fadnavis took the oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third time, on December 5, following the Mahayuti alliance's resounding victory in the state elections held on November 20.

The alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), secured a sweeping mandate, winning 230 out of the 288 assembly seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 132 seats, marking a significant achievement for the party. The Shiv Sena and the NCP secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively, solidifying the alliance’s dominance in the state’s political landscape.

The newly expanded cabinet is expected to focus on delivering on the alliance's election promises, including infrastructure development, farmer welfare, and addressing pressing issues in the state.

