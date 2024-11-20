Hosur lawyer murder: Probe reveals alleged affair with accused's wife led to murder; PHOTOS

In a shocking incident near Hosur's Anekal border, lawyer Kannan was murdered in broad daylight on court premises. The attack, allegedly by court assistant Anand, was reportedly fueled by a personal dispute involving a suspected illicit relationship.



Shocking murder rocks Hosur court premises

A lawyer, Kannan, was brutally attacked and killed by Anand using a machete inside Hosur court premises near the Anekal border.

Alleged affair sparks fatal attack

The murder was reportedly fueled by an illicit relationship between Kannan and the wife of Anand, who worked as a court assistant.

Beheading within high-security area

Anand carried out the gruesome attack, allegedly beheading Kannan in an area located near the police station and court, raising safety concerns. The daylight murder has triggered public anger, with many questioning how such a horrific act occurred in a supposedly secure court complex.



Police investigation underway

Hosur police have cordoned off the crime scene and are collecting evidence, including the machete used in the murder. Anand is under custody. Hospital sources confirmed Kannan’s death after he was rushed to Kaveri Private Hospital, Hosur, where doctors attempted surgery to save him.

Growing concerns over TN law and order

The incident has drawn sharp criticism of Tamil Nadu's law and order under the DMK government, with many condemning the rise in violent crimes.

