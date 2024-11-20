Hosur lawyer murder: Probe reveals alleged affair with accused's wife led to murder; PHOTOS

In a shocking incident near Hosur's Anekal border, lawyer Kannan was murdered in broad daylight on court premises. The attack, allegedly by court assistant Anand, was reportedly fueled by a personal dispute involving a suspected illicit relationship.
 

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 5:24 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 5:24 PM IST

Shocking murder rocks Hosur court premises

A lawyer, Kannan, was brutally attacked and killed by Anand using a machete inside Hosur court premises near the Anekal border.

article_image2

Alleged affair sparks fatal attack

The murder was reportedly fueled by an illicit relationship between Kannan and the wife of Anand, who worked as a court assistant.  

article_image3

Beheading within high-security area

Anand carried out the gruesome attack, allegedly beheading Kannan in an area located near the police station and court, raising safety concerns. The daylight murder has triggered public anger, with many questioning how such a horrific act occurred in a supposedly secure court complex.  
 

article_image4

Police investigation underway

Hosur police have cordoned off the crime scene and are collecting evidence, including the machete used in the murder. Anand is under custody. Hospital sources confirmed Kannan’s death after he was rushed to Kaveri Private Hospital, Hosur, where doctors attempted surgery to save him.

article_image5

Growing concerns over TN law and order

The incident has drawn sharp criticism of Tamil Nadu's law and order under the DMK government, with many condemning the rise in violent crimes.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

VINBAX 2024: Indian, Vietnamese forces sharpen joint operations in Ambala AJR

VINBAX 2024: Indian, Vietnamese forces sharpen joint operations in Ambala

Rajnath Singh, Admiral Dong Jun discuss post-disengagement border dynamics AJR

Rajnath Singh, Admiral Dong Jun discuss post-disengagement border dynamics

High-speed all-terrain vehicles ready to tackle fire risks at Mahakumbh 2025 AJR

High-speed all-terrain vehicles ready to tackle fire risks at Mahakumbh 2025

CM Yogi unveils Shri Rajgopuram Gate of Sugreeva Fort in Ayodhya dmn

CM Yogi unveils Shri Rajgopuram Gate of Sugreeva Fort in Ayodhya

Yogi govt to lay 1249 km water supply network for Mahakumbh Mela 2025 anr

Yogi govt to lay 1249 km water supply network for Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Recent Stories

VINBAX 2024: Indian, Vietnamese forces sharpen joint operations in Ambala AJR

VINBAX 2024: Indian, Vietnamese forces sharpen joint operations in Ambala

Target Stock Plummets Pre-Market After Q3 Earnings Miss, Lowered Guidance: Retail’s Worried About Tariff Impact

Target Stock Plummets Pre-Market After Q3 Earnings Miss, Lowered Guidance: Retail’s Worried About Tariff Impact

Lemonade Stock Jumps Pre-Market As Morgan Stanley Upgrades On Growth Optimism: Retail Rides Along

Lemonade Stock Jumps Pre-Market As Morgan Stanley Upgrades On Growth Optimism: Retail Rides Along

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rahul, Padikkal, Jurel in contention for key roles; look at India's likely playing XI snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rahul, Padikkal, Jurel in contention for key roles; look at India's likely playing XI

'Where will Pakistanis beg?': Indians troll Pak nationals after reports claim UAE visa ban shk

'Where will Pakistanis beg?': Indians troll Pak nationals after reports claim UAE visa ban

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon