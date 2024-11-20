Yogi govt to lay 1249 km water supply network for Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 are underway in Prayagraj's Sangam area, with a temporary city taking shape under CM Yogi Adityanath's supervision. UP Jal Nigam (Urban) is actively working to ensure uninterrupted water supply for the grand event.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 5:30 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

The temporary Mahakumbh city is taking shape in the Sangam area of Prayagraj for the grand Mahakumbh 2025. Under the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath, the Mela Authority and key state departments are working tirelessly to ensure seamless preparations. As part of this effort, UP Jal Nigam(Urban), tasked with ensuring uninterrupted water supply across the sprawling fairgrounds, is progressing swiftly with its projects. 

To serve the estimated millions of devotees, ascetics, and Kalpvasis attending the event, a 1249 km long pipeline network with 56,000 water connections is being laid. This massive undertaking covers the vast fair area of 25 sectors spread across 4,000 hectares, ensuring water reaches every corner, from Parade Ground and Sangam to Phaphamau, Arail, and Jhansi. The project, with a budget of Rs 40 crore, is set for completion by November 30, 2024.

Executive Engineer Amitraj said, "This year's Mahakumbh boasts the largest fairgrounds in history. Water will be supplied via 85 tube wells and 30 generators to maintain uninterrupted service, while sector-specific teams of engineers and staff will oversee operations. Water connections for roadsides, Akhara camps, Kalpvasis' tents, and administrative setups will be completed in stages, ensuring a flawless experience for all attendees. "

