UP SHOCKER! 23-year-old dalit woman's body found in sack, family says killed for supporting BJP

Police have arrested two suspects, including Prashant Yadav, a local SP leader, and Dr. Mohan Katheria. According to the victim's father, his daughter was abducted on Tuesday around noon and later poisoned. Her body was found in a field near Kanjara village on Wednesday morning.

Uttar Pradesh SHOCKER! Dalit 23-year-old woman's body found in sack, family says killed for supporting BJP AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 5:27 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 5:27 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old Dalit woman was found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, sparking allegations of political violence linked to the Karhal assembly bypoll. According to the victim's family, she was killed for refusing to support the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate.

Police have arrested two suspects, including Prashant Yadav, a local SP leader, and Dr. Mohan Katheria. According to the victim's father, his daughter was abducted on Tuesday around noon and later poisoned. Her body was found in a field near Kanjara village on Wednesday morning.

'We will not rest': Manipur CM Biren Singh assures action after Jiribam killings; check details

Confirming the arrest, Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said, "Both accused named in the FIR have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the SP of orchestrating the crime, alleging that the murder was an act of political vengeance. "In Karhal, SP leader Prashant Yadav and his associates murdered a Dalit girl because she refused to vote for their party's 'cycle' symbol. This is a chilling attempt by Akhilesh Yadav's goons to create terror," the BJP said in a post on X, sharing a video of the grieving father.

The Samajwadi Party has denied the allegations, calling them a BJP conspiracy. SP spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary said, "This is an attempt to malign the Samajwadi Party's image. The incident has no connection to our party."

Karnataka Congress has targeted Hindus' BPL cards, says BJP MLA Yatnal

The Karhal bypoll, part of the SP's stronghold, has gained significant attention. SP's Tej Pratap Singh, grandson of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, is contesting the seat against his relative, BJP's Anujesh Pratap Singh. The by-election was necessitated after Akhilesh Yadav vacated the seat upon becoming a Lok Sabha MP from Kannauj.

Other candidates in the fray include nominees from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Aazad Samaj Party, Sarvjan Sukhay Party, Sarva Samaj Janata Party, and an Independent.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

VINBAX 2024: Indian, Vietnamese forces sharpen joint operations in Ambala AJR

VINBAX 2024: Indian, Vietnamese forces sharpen joint operations in Ambala

Rajnath Singh, Admiral Dong Jun discuss post-disengagement border dynamics AJR

Rajnath Singh, Admiral Dong Jun discuss post-disengagement border dynamics

High-speed all-terrain vehicles ready to tackle fire risks at Mahakumbh 2025 AJR

High-speed all-terrain vehicles ready to tackle fire risks at Mahakumbh 2025

CM Yogi unveils Shri Rajgopuram Gate of Sugreeva Fort in Ayodhya dmn

CM Yogi unveils Shri Rajgopuram Gate of Sugreeva Fort in Ayodhya

Yogi govt to lay 1249 km water supply network for Mahakumbh Mela 2025 anr

Yogi govt to lay 1249 km water supply network for Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Recent Stories

VINBAX 2024: Indian, Vietnamese forces sharpen joint operations in Ambala AJR

VINBAX 2024: Indian, Vietnamese forces sharpen joint operations in Ambala

Target Stock Plummets Pre-Market After Q3 Earnings Miss, Lowered Guidance: Retail’s Worried About Tariff Impact

Target Stock Plummets Pre-Market After Q3 Earnings Miss, Lowered Guidance: Retail’s Worried About Tariff Impact

Lemonade Stock Jumps Pre-Market As Morgan Stanley Upgrades On Growth Optimism: Retail Rides Along

Lemonade Stock Jumps Pre-Market As Morgan Stanley Upgrades On Growth Optimism: Retail Rides Along

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rahul, Padikkal, Jurel in contention for key roles; look at India's likely playing XI snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rahul, Padikkal, Jurel in contention for key roles; look at India's likely playing XI

'Where will Pakistanis beg?': Indians troll Pak nationals after reports claim UAE visa ban shk

'Where will Pakistanis beg?': Indians troll Pak nationals after reports claim UAE visa ban

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon