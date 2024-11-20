UP SHOCKER! 23-year-old dalit woman's body found in sack, family says killed for supporting BJP

Police have arrested two suspects, including Prashant Yadav, a local SP leader, and Dr. Mohan Katheria. According to the victim's father, his daughter was abducted on Tuesday around noon and later poisoned. Her body was found in a field near Kanjara village on Wednesday morning.

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old Dalit woman was found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, sparking allegations of political violence linked to the Karhal assembly bypoll. According to the victim's family, she was killed for refusing to support the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate.

Police have arrested two suspects, including Prashant Yadav, a local SP leader, and Dr. Mohan Katheria. According to the victim's father, his daughter was abducted on Tuesday around noon and later poisoned. Her body was found in a field near Kanjara village on Wednesday morning.

'We will not rest': Manipur CM Biren Singh assures action after Jiribam killings; check details

Confirming the arrest, Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said, "Both accused named in the FIR have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the SP of orchestrating the crime, alleging that the murder was an act of political vengeance. "In Karhal, SP leader Prashant Yadav and his associates murdered a Dalit girl because she refused to vote for their party's 'cycle' symbol. This is a chilling attempt by Akhilesh Yadav's goons to create terror," the BJP said in a post on X, sharing a video of the grieving father.

The Samajwadi Party has denied the allegations, calling them a BJP conspiracy. SP spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary said, "This is an attempt to malign the Samajwadi Party's image. The incident has no connection to our party."

Karnataka Congress has targeted Hindus' BPL cards, says BJP MLA Yatnal

The Karhal bypoll, part of the SP's stronghold, has gained significant attention. SP's Tej Pratap Singh, grandson of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, is contesting the seat against his relative, BJP's Anujesh Pratap Singh. The by-election was necessitated after Akhilesh Yadav vacated the seat upon becoming a Lok Sabha MP from Kannauj.

Other candidates in the fray include nominees from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Aazad Samaj Party, Sarvjan Sukhay Party, Sarva Samaj Janata Party, and an Independent.

Latest Videos