Netflix paid big for documentary "Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale"; CHECK details

The amount Netflix paid for Nayanthara's documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale, has been revealed.

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale documentary released on Netflix on 18th and covered Nayanthara's life, relationships and her marriage with director Vignesh Shivan.

The documentary wasn't without controversies as Dhanush issued a legal notice for using scenes from 'Naanum Rowdy Thaan', produced by him, without his permission in the documentary trailer.

Nayanthara released a 3-page statement, highlighting Dhanush's film background and her own hard work. Vignesh Shivan initially supported her on Instagram but later deleted the post.

Several actresses showed support for Nayanthara's statement but Dhanush didn't respond. The documentary, covering her life from love to marriage, released on her 40th birthday.

Directed by Amit Krishna, the documentary features Nayanthara, her family, and several prominent actors. The 1 hour 22 minute film received mixed reviews, with the second half criticized for cringeworthy scenes.

Reports suggest Netflix paid ₹25 crore for the documentary, but netizens speculate a much higher amount, between Rs 80-100 crore.

While official figures are unavailable, it's estimated Nayanthara received between ₹20 and ₹30 crore for her documentary.

