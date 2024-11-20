Netflix paid big for documentary "Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale"; CHECK details

The amount Netflix paid for Nayanthara's documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale, has been revealed.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 5:46 PM IST

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale documentary released on Netflix on 18th and covered Nayanthara's life, relationships and her marriage with director Vignesh Shivan.

article_image2

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale

The documentary wasn't without controversies as Dhanush issued a legal notice for using scenes from 'Naanum Rowdy Thaan', produced by him, without his permission in the documentary trailer.

article_image3

Nayanthara released a 3-page statement, highlighting Dhanush's film background and her own hard work. Vignesh Shivan initially supported her on Instagram but later deleted the post.

article_image4

Several actresses showed support for Nayanthara's statement but Dhanush didn't respond. The documentary, covering her life from love to marriage, released on her 40th birthday.

article_image5

Directed by Amit Krishna, the documentary features Nayanthara, her family, and several prominent actors. The 1 hour 22 minute film received mixed reviews, with the second half criticized for cringeworthy scenes.

article_image6

Nayanthara's Netflix deal

Reports suggest Netflix paid ₹25 crore for the documentary, but netizens speculate a much higher amount, between Rs 80-100 crore. 

article_image7

While official figures are unavailable, it's estimated Nayanthara received between ₹20 and ₹30 crore for her documentary.

