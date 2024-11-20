Tirupati temple enforces new rules: Darshan protocols revised, shops reserved for Hindus

The new chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board, PR Naidu, has announced new measures to reduce darshan waiting times for devotees and restrict employment to Hindus at the Tirupati temple.

First Published Nov 20, 2024, 5:45 PM IST

Thousands of devotees visit the famous Tirupati temple daily, waiting in long queues for darshan. The temple is a major source of revenue for the Andhra Pradesh government.

Controversy erupted when the state's Chief Minister alleged that animal fat was used in the laddu offered at the temple. Subsequently, the TTD board was reconstituted.

P.R. Naidu was recently appointed as the chairman of the TTD board and has since taken several decisive actions.

P.R. Naidu addressed the media, stating that steps would be taken to reduce devotee waiting times using AI. A hotel's permit was revoked due to violation of regulations.

Only Hindus will be allowed to work in the temple and operate shops in the surrounding areas. Non-Hindu staff will be transferred or offered VRS.

