    Ally Khan speaks on his 'steamy' kissing scenes with Kajol; Here's what he said

    Alyy Khan opens up about his kissing scene with Kajol in 'The Trial', emphasizing the lack of hesitation or embarrassment during filming. Kajol's rare on-screen kisses have created waves of excitement among viewers, praising the artistic execution of the scenes---by Amrita Ghosh

    First Published Jul 15, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

    Ally Khan opens up about his kissing experience with co-actor Kajol for ‘The Trial’. The actor reveals minute details regarding the ‘kissing scene’ and elaborated on his experience on the same. Alyy mentioned in an interview that the sequence was shot at a ritzy hotel. The director had inquired as to whether or not they were at ease performing the scene in front of the whole crew or if they desired a more private setting. He emphasized that the only persons who should be present on a close set are those who hold essential roles in the production. The actor continued by saying that there was "no shame, embarrassment, or hesitation" while they were filming the kiss sequence, and he emphasized the importance of this point.

    Kajol is widely regarded as one of the most talented actresses in the Bollywood film industry. Kajol has established herself as a bankable star thanks to her comedic timing as well as her capacity to do emotionally taxing situations. This will ensure her place in film history. After earning a name for herself with Lust Stories 2, she is now making her way back into the spotlight with a powerful role in The Trial.

    Have you seen Kajol kissing on the screen? Rare, wouldn't you say so? The Bollywood diva violated her no-kissing rules for The Trial by kissing her co-stars during the filming of the legal drama, which was a violation of her policy. As part of the web series, she had passionate kisses with Alyy Khan and Jisshu Sengupta, causing waves of excitement among viewers with her steamy on-screen makeout. After The Trial was made available on OTT, the scenes quickly became extremely popular on the internet. In the highly anticipated series, Kajol had two kissing sequences with her on-screen boyfriend Alyy Khan, and with her on-screen husband Jisshu Sengupta. Both of these scenes took place in the same room. The audience members praised the actress and the director for shooting the moment in an artistically pleasing manner, adding that it turned out really well.

