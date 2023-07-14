The Trial REVIEW: Netizens react to Kajol's series; Claim it is 'cheap copy of The Good Wife'

Kajol's OTT debut series titled 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha' was released on July 14. Twitter users have now given their verdict on the show. Many have dropped their mixed reactions to the same and claimed it is a cheap copy of the iconic Hollywood show The Good Wife.

Kajol's latest web series debut with 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhoka' premiered on Disney+Hotstar on July 13. Directed by Suparn S. Varma, the courtroom drama series features Kajol in a lawyer's character named Noyonika Sengupta. 'The Trial' is an Indian adaptation of 'The Good Wife'. The series has received mixed reviews from the audience on Twitter. Interestingly, the courtroom drama series marks the big OTT debut of iconic Bollywood diva Kajol into the OTT world. The series is streaming on renowned OTT giant Disney + Hotstar. While critics and Kajol fans have given rave reviews for the brilliant performance of Kajol, netizens have elicited mixed reactions on Twitter.

A Twitter user expressed dismay with the series and wrote, "The Trial of @itsKajolD is literally a cheap copy of the good wife. The only difference is that In The good wife Julianna Margulies, the lead acted really well, whereas kajol is just saying the lines. Y can't we come up with original Ideas (sic)."

Another user called it 'a disaster of a series.' His tweet read, "Court cases are won. The investigations get completed faster than maggi gets made. By an intern who resumes law practice after 13 long years, and yet, somehow wins all her cases, something even a pro lawyer would find hard, in this disaster of a series (sic)."

A user also shared, "The trial series got made with only one goal :- To defame the men. Please Stop this woke feminism."

A fan gave rave reviews on Kajol's performance in the series. His tweet read, "Kajol is POWERHOUSE of acting in first episode of #TheTrial. She Stands out in this Brilliant adaptation of The Good Wife, LOVED, LOVED LOVED IT!!!!!."

