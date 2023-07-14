Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Trial REVIEW: Netizens react to Kajol's series; Claim it is 'cheap copy of The Good Wife'

    Kajol's OTT debut series titled 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha' was released on July 14. Twitter users have now given their verdict on the show. Many have dropped their mixed reactions to the same and claimed it is a cheap copy of the iconic Hollywood show The Good Wife.

    The Trial REVIEW: Netizens react to Kajol's series; Claim it is 'cheap copy of The Good Wife' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 2:03 PM IST

    Kajol's latest web series debut with 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhoka' premiered on Disney+Hotstar on July 13. Directed by Suparn S. Varma, the courtroom drama series features Kajol in a lawyer's character named Noyonika Sengupta. 'The Trial' is an Indian adaptation of 'The Good Wife'. The series has received mixed reviews from the audience on Twitter. Interestingly, the courtroom drama series marks the big OTT debut of iconic Bollywood diva Kajol into the OTT world. The series is streaming on renowned OTT giant Disney + Hotstar. While critics and Kajol fans have given rave reviews for the brilliant performance of Kajol, netizens have elicited mixed reactions on Twitter.

    ALSO READ: 'Seven' song OUT now: BTS star Jungkook's velvety vocals are flawless in this 'feel good' video

    A Twitter user expressed dismay with the series and wrote, "The Trial of @itsKajolD is literally a cheap copy of the good wife. The only difference is that In The good wife Julianna Margulies, the lead acted really well, whereas kajol is just saying the lines. Y can't we come up with original Ideas (sic)."

    Another user called it 'a disaster of a series.' His tweet read, "Court cases are won. The investigations get completed faster than maggi gets made. By an intern who resumes law practice after 13 long years, and yet, somehow wins all her cases, something even a pro lawyer would find hard, in this disaster of a series (sic)."

    A user also shared, "The trial series got made with only one goal :- To defame the men. Please Stop this woke feminism."

    A fan gave rave reviews on Kajol's performance in the series. His tweet read, "Kajol is POWERHOUSE of acting in first episode of #TheTrial. She Stands out in this Brilliant adaptation of The Good Wife, LOVED, LOVED LOVED IT!!!!!."

    ALSO READ: The Trial Screening: Kajol, Arjun Kapoor, Shriya Saran and others ramp up style game at event

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 2:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    SAGAFTRA strike Everything you need to know about actors walkout writers guild demands and more ADC

    SAG-AFTRA strike: Everything you need to know about actors' walkout, writers guild demands and more

    The Trial: Kajol's kissing scenes with Alyy Khan, Jisshu Sengupta go VIRAL (Video) RBA

    The Trial: Kajol's kissing scenes with Alyy Khan, Jisshu Sengupta go VIRAL (Video)

    Hollywood 'double strike' explained: How it will impact movies, how long will it last and more snt

    Hollywood's 'double strike' explained: How it will impact movies, how long will it last and more

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt reacts to high-voltage fights between Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhruve ADC

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt reacts to high-voltage fights between Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhruve

    Chandrayaan 3: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Anupam Kher and others praise ISRO scientists ahead of launch RBA

    Chandrayaan 3: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Anupam Kher and others praise ISRO scientists ahead of launch

    Recent Stories

    SAGAFTRA strike Everything you need to know about actors walkout writers guild demands and more ADC

    SAG-AFTRA strike: Everything you need to know about actors' walkout, writers guild demands and more

    The Trial: Kajol's kissing scenes with Alyy Khan, Jisshu Sengupta go VIRAL (Video) RBA

    The Trial: Kajol's kissing scenes with Alyy Khan, Jisshu Sengupta go VIRAL (Video)

    WATCH LIVE Chandrayaan 3 Launch from ISRO Space Station in Sriharikota gcw

    WATCH LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 Launch from ISRO's Space Station in Sriharikota

    Gwalior to Orchha: 7 forts for history lovers in Madhya Pradesh

    Gwalior to Orchha: 7 forts for history lovers in Madhya Pradesh

    Hollywood 'double strike' explained: How it will impact movies, how long will it last and more snt

    Hollywood's 'double strike' explained: How it will impact movies, how long will it last and more

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem

    Video Icon
    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon