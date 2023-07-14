Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Trial: Kajol's kissing scenes with Alyy Khan, Jisshu Sengupta go VIRAL (Video)

    Both movie critics and Twitterati have praised Kajol for her impressive performance in her second web project. In the highly anticipated series, Kajol had two kissing moments with her co-actor Alyy Khan, who plays as her boyfriend and on-screen spouse Jisshu Sengupta, which is now going viral

    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

    Kajol is regarded as one of Bollywood's most gifted actors. Kajol has secured her position as a bankable actress, whether it's via her comedic timing or her ability to handle hard-hitting emotional passages. She made waves with Lust Stories 2 and is returning with another powerful performance in The Trial. Since the trailer released, fans have anticipated The Trial with bated breath. In Disney+Hotstar's latest web series, Kajol is shown in a different persona. The actress plays lawyer Noyonika Sengupta, who returns to law after ten years to support her family after her husband is imprisoned.

    Both reviewers and Twitterati have lauded Kajol's performance in her second online effort. They praised the Dilwale Dulhania actress for portraying a 'hatke' role on OTT, saying she was 'tailor-made' for the job.

    Have you ever seen Kajol kissing on screen? Isn't it unusual? The Bollywood actress disregarded her no-kissing vow for the judicial drama The Trial, kissing her co-stars. She kissed Alyy Khan and Jisshu Sengupta for the online series, causing waves on the screen with her kissing sequences. After The Trial was published on OTT, the scenes became viral online. 

    In the highly anticipated series, Kajol had two kissing moments with her boyfriend Alyy Khan and on-screen spouse Jisshu Sengupta. Fans praised the actress and director for artistically shooting the moment, stating that it worked out beautifully.

    The Trial is now available on Disney+Hotstar. The series, directed by Supern Verma, debuted on the largest streaming site on Friday (July 14). Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Alyy Khan, Sheeba Chaddha, Gaurav Pandey, and Aamir Ali starred in The Trial, an adaption of The Good Wife. While the performers have garnered positive feedback, the script and storyline have generated varied reactions.

