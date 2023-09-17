Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Allu Arjun shares adorable picture with son Allu Ayaan; says ”Dad & son time”

    Allu Arjun is again back with his son Allu Ayaan on the lunch table to spend some quality along with his wife Sneha Reddy. 
     

    Allu Arjun shares adorable picture with son Allu Ayaan says Dad & son time ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2023, 4:51 PM IST

    While the National Award winner Allu Arjun has always left the masses awestruck with his unbeatable swag in his films, he is also a superstar who shares a great bond with his family. Never leaves a chance to spend a good time with his family despite his busy schedule, Allu Arjun is again back with his son Allu Ayaan on the lunch table to spend some quality along with his wife Sneha Reddy. Allu Arjun took to his social media and shared a cute picture of his son Allu Ayaan while they were having a good time at lunch. As he shared the picture, Allu Arjun wrote a caption on the picture saying."DAD & SON TIME"

    Allu Arjun shares adorable picture with son Allu Ayaan says Dad & son time ADC

    Also Read: Shilpa Shetty speaks up on being attacked by trolls for post-pregnancy weight

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in Pushpa 2 The Rule, along with a film where the industry’s three big names are, actor Allu Arjun, producer Bhushan Kumar, and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Allu Arjun  shares adorable picture with son Allu Ayaan says Dad & son time. 

    Also Read: Akshay Kumar's savage reply to a fan asking why he is 'awake' is unmissable

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2023, 4:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra thanks Nick Jonas on his birthday; her mom Madhu Chopra wishes son-in-law as well ADC

    Priyanka Chopra thanks Nick Jonas on his birthday; her mom Madhu Chopra wishes son-in-law as well

    Jawan 2: Atlee reveals plans for Shah Rukh Khan starrer; says he kept an open-ending deliberately ADC

    Jawan 2: Atlee reveals plans for Shah Rukh Khan starrer; says he kept an open-ending deliberately

    Prajakta Koli gets engaged to long-time boyfriend Vrishank Khanal; here's what her co-star Anil Kapoor says ADC

    Prajakta Koli gets engaged to long-time boyfriend Vrishank Khanal; here's what her co-star Anil Kapoor says

    Priyanka Chopra reacts to Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula's tragic death in US; here's what she said RBA

    Priyanka Chopra reacts to Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula's tragic death in US; here's what she said

    Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao pen heartfelt wishes ADC

    Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao pen heartfelt wishes

    Recent Stories

    Kanchipuram Idli to Oats Idli: 7 varieties of Idlis in South India anr eai

    Kanchipuram Idli to Oats Idli: 7 varieties of Idlis in South India

    Bengaluru: QR Codes to find Ganesh Visarjan places in the city; check details vkp

    Bengaluru: QR Codes to find Ganesh Visarjan places in the city; check details

    Modak to Puran Poli-7 Marathi sweets for Ganesh Chaturthi RBA EAI

    Modak to Puran Poli-7 Marathi sweets for Ganesh Chaturthi

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023 Final: Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell leaves Sri Lanka in shambles osf

    Asia Cup 2023 Final: Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell leaves Sri Lanka in shambles

    Reliance to launch Jio AirFiber on September 19 Here is what we know gcw

    Reliance to launch Jio AirFiber on September 19; Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon