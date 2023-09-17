Allu Arjun is again back with his son Allu Ayaan on the lunch table to spend some quality along with his wife Sneha Reddy.

While the National Award winner Allu Arjun has always left the masses awestruck with his unbeatable swag in his films, he is also a superstar who shares a great bond with his family. Never leaves a chance to spend a good time with his family despite his busy schedule, Allu Arjun is again back with his son Allu Ayaan on the lunch table to spend some quality along with his wife Sneha Reddy. Allu Arjun took to his social media and shared a cute picture of his son Allu Ayaan while they were having a good time at lunch. As he shared the picture, Allu Arjun wrote a caption on the picture saying."DAD & SON TIME"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in Pushpa 2 The Rule, along with a film where the industry’s three big names are, actor Allu Arjun, producer Bhushan Kumar, and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Allu Arjun shares adorable picture with son Allu Ayaan says Dad & son time.

