XPeng Stock Kicks Into To Top Gear After Q3 Beat, Positive Guidance: Retail Sentiment Soars

XPeng’s third-quarter gross margin hit a record high, thanks to technology-driven cost reductions and significant quarter-over-quarter volume growth.

XPeng Stock Kicks Into To Top Gear After Q3 Beat, Positive Guidance: Retail Sentiment Soars
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 6:47 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 6:47 PM IST

XPeng, Inc. ($XPEV) shares climbed over 5% in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the Guangzhou-based Chinese electric car maker reported a beat-and-raise quarter.

The company said its third-quarter non-GAAP loss per American Depository Share (ADS) was 1.62 yuan ($0.23), narrower than the year-ago’s 3.23 yuan, but wider than the preceding quarter’s 1.29 yuan.

Revenue climbed 18.4% year-over-year (YoY) and 24.5% sequentially to $1.44 billion, with vehicle sales fetching roughly 87% of the total. 

Third-quarter deliveries climbed 16.3% year-on-year (YoY) to 46,533 units. Sequentially, deliveries increased a steeper 54.05%.

The top- and bottom-line results exceeded the consensus that called for a loss of $0.30 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion.

Services and other revenue, which contributed about $0.19 billion, jumped 90.7% YoY due primarily to R&D services revenue related to the platform and software, as well as electrical/electronic architecture technical collaborations with Volkswagen AG ($VWAGY).

Gross margin improved YoY from a negative 2.7% to a record 15.3%, reflecting strong revenue growth and a 2.3% decrease in cost of sales.

Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and Co-President of XPeng, said, "Through technology-driven cost reductions and significant quarter-over-quarter volume growth, our gross margin reached historical high at 15.3%, achieving the fifth consecutive quarterly margin improvement."

As of Sept. 30, the company had cash, cash-equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits of $5.09 billion.

During the quarter, XPeng launched the MONA M03, its all-electric hatchback coupe. It officially unveiled its XPeng P7+ artificial intelligence-defined fastback sedan earlier this month.

Xiaopeng He, Chairman and CEO of XPeng said, "The successful launch of M03 and P7+ marks the beginning of a strong growth cycle underpinned by our major product cycles."

"I believe the next decade will be the era of AI. I am confident that I can lead XPENG to become a global AI auto company and accelerate the mass adoption of AI in mobility," he added.

Looking ahead, the company expects deliveries for the fourth quarter to be between 87,000 and 91,000, representing a YoY increase of 44.6%-51.3%. 

In October - the first month of the fourth quarter, the company delivered a record 23,917 EVs, comprising over 10,000 units of MONA MO3.

XPeng guided to fourth-quarter revenue of 15.3 billion yuan-16.1 billion yuan, up 17.2%-24.1%. This compares to the 14.9-billion-yuan consensus estimate, according to Yahoo Finance.

xpev-sentiment.png  XPEV sentiment and message volume November 19, 2024 premarket as of 7:54 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surged to 'extremely bullish' (81/100) from ‘bullish’ a day ago, accompanied by an uptick in message volume to 'high.'

XPeng was within the top five trending stocks on Stockwits.

In premarket trading, as of 7:54 am ET, the NYSE-listed ADS of XPeng rose 5.30% to $13.70 following a 10.83% loss for the year-to-date period.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Blackstone Stock In Focus After PE Firm Set To Acquire Majority Stake In Sandwich Chain Jersey Mike’s

Blackstone Stock In Focus After PE Firm Set To Acquire Majority Stake In Sandwich Chain Jersey Mike’s

Robinhood Stock In Focus After Entry Into Wealth Advisory With TradePMR Buy: Retail Stays Upbeat

Robinhood Stock In Focus After Entry Into Wealth Advisory With TradePMR Buy: Retail Stays Upbeat

Oscar Health Stock Rides Higher As Insider Joshua Kushner Ups Stake: Retail Bets On Trump Boost

Oscar Health Stock Rides Higher As Insider Joshua Kushner Ups Stake: Retail Bets On Trump Boost

Bakkt Stock Jumps Pre-Market On Rumors Of DJT Acquisition: Retail Is Pumped

Bakkt Stock Jumps Pre-Market On Rumors Of DJT Acquisition: Retail Is Pumped

Google Stock In Focus Amid Reports Of DOJ Push For Chrome Sell-Off: Retail Sentiment Split

Google Stock In Focus Amid Reports Of DOJ Push For Chrome Sell-Off: Retail Sentiment Split

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025: New Delhi to witness mega conclave with global icons gcw

Mahakumbh 2025: New Delhi to witness mega conclave with global icons

India China discuss resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra for Indians gcw

India, China discuss resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra for Indians

Blackstone Stock In Focus After PE Firm Set To Acquire Majority Stake In Sandwich Chain Jersey Mike’s

Blackstone Stock In Focus After PE Firm Set To Acquire Majority Stake In Sandwich Chain Jersey Mike’s

Robinhood Stock In Focus After Entry Into Wealth Advisory With TradePMR Buy: Retail Stays Upbeat

Robinhood Stock In Focus After Entry Into Wealth Advisory With TradePMR Buy: Retail Stays Upbeat

Oscar Health Stock Rides Higher As Insider Joshua Kushner Ups Stake: Retail Bets On Trump Boost

Oscar Health Stock Rides Higher As Insider Joshua Kushner Ups Stake: Retail Bets On Trump Boost

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon