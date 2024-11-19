Ram Charan visits Kadapa temple; Police lathi-charge fans as he gets mobbed [WATCH]

Tollywood superstar Ram Charan visited Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh on November 18, leading to an overwhelming turnout of fans as news of his presence spread across the region. His convoy was mobbed by massive crowds, resulting in chaotic scenes

Tollywood superstar Ram Charan visited Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh on November 18, leading to an overwhelming turnout of fans as news of his presence spread across the region. His convoy was mobbed by massive crowds, resulting in chaotic scenes.

Ram Charan's visit to Kadapa was part of his annual Ayyappa Deeksha journey, during which he sought blessings at the Durga Devi Temple and Ameen Peer Dargah. The actor also attended the 80th National Mushaira Ghazal event at the Dargah as the chief guest, further drawing attention to his presence in the city.

In one of the videos, Ram Charan is seen waving to his fans through the sunroof of his car, an action that reportedly sent the crowd into a frenzy. Flowers were showered on him, and a massive garland was presented as a gesture of love and admiration. However, as the situation spiraled out of control, the police stationed near the religious sites had to intervene with force to prevent any untoward incidents.

On the work front, Ram Charan is preparing for the release of his much-anticipated film Game Changer, directed by S. Shankar. The teaser of the film, unveiled during a grand event in Lucknow on November 9, showcased the actor's versatility, transitioning into an intense and angry young man. In the teaser, the actor described himself as "unpredictable," hinting at the complexity of his character.

The film stars Kiara Advani in a significant role, although the teaser offered minimal details about her character. The ensemble cast includes Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, and Sunil. Game Changer is slated for release on January 10, 2025, coinciding with Sankranti celebrations.

ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Actress set to wear Kanjeevaram saree with real GOLD

While Ram Charan’s visit demonstrated his immense popularity, the incident also highlighted the challenges of managing massive fan gatherings, especially when emotions run high. Fans’ excitement turned chaotic, prompting the authorities to take swift action to ensure safety.

Latest Videos