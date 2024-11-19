India's G20 success inspired Brazil, aimed for similar efficiency in Summit: President Lula to PM Modi

In a conversation with PM Narendra Modi, Brazil's President Lula praised India's successful G20 presidency and its organizational efficiency showcased during last year's Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a series of high-level meetings with leaders from various countries on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, further strengthening India's global partnerships. The discussions spanned critical areas such as trade, defense, healthcare, and renewable energy, underscoring India's expanding influence on the global stage.

One of the standout moments of the summit was a conversation between PM Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. President Lula expressed admiration for India's successful G20 presidency and the organizational efficiency showcased during last year's summit. He noted that Brazil sought to replicate India’s success in organizing international summits.

"While opening the bilateral meeting, President Lula of Brazil told PM Modi that a lot of things that they have tried to do in their G20 have been inspired from the G20 in India. He added that Brazil wanted to reach the level of efficiency in organizing the Summit that India had shown last year," said sources.

Following his meeting, PM Modi took to X to write, "Held talks with President Lula during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Complemented him on various efforts of Brazil during their G20 Presidency. We took stock of the full range of bilateral ties between our nations and reaffirmed our commitment to improving cooperation in sectors like energy, biofuels, defence, agriculture and more."

PM Modi holds discussions with several global leaders at G20 Summit in Brazil

Earlier, PM Modi met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, where the two leaders emphasized enhancing bilateral relations in defence, security, technology, and trade. They also discussed cultural and educational cooperation, underscoring the longstanding India-Italy strategic partnership. Both leaders welcomed the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan for 2025-29, which aims to further elevate their bilateral ties.

In his meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, PM Modi discussed the 75th anniversary of India-Indonesia diplomatic relations, focusing on commerce, security, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals. PM Modi assured Indonesia of India's full support in strengthening their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

With Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, PM Modi explored new avenues to invigorate the economic relationship, particularly in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and defence. Both leaders emphasized the potential for collaboration in multilateral forums and people-to-people exchanges.

PM Modi also engaged with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, with discussions centered around the Arctic Policy, renewable energy, and green hydrogen. The new EFTA-India Free Trade Agreement opened fresh opportunities for cooperation, especially in innovation, research, and the blue economy.

The Indian Prime Minister’s interactions also extended to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. PM Modi described these meetings as productive and a great opportunity to deepen bilateral ties.

On the economic front, PM Modi met with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath, who commended India’s success in reducing hunger and poverty. PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to promoting food security and eradicating poverty, emphasizing the need for global cooperation to build a better future.

In a separate meeting, PM Modi also interacted with European Union (EU) President Ursula von der Leyen. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to working closely for global welfare, continuing India's strong relationship with the EU.

PM Modi also had a brief but significant interaction with US President Joe Biden. While details of their conversation remain undisclosed, their meeting was seen as an important step in strengthening the India-US bilateral relationship.

