For the first time, Ukraine fires US-supplied long range missiles into Russia, Kremlin says (WATCH)

Russia's Defence Ministry says Ukraine has hit Russia with long-range ATACMS missiles, supplied by the US.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed Ukraine fired 6 US-made ATACMS missiles into Russia last night, targeting an ammunition debut in Bryansk. This would mark the first time US long-range missiles have been used on pre-1994 Russian territory during the war in Ukraine, breaking a clear red line set by Russian President Putin.

The significant development comes days after US President Joe Biden eased restrictions on Ukrainian use of American-made weapons in the war that has reached its 1,000-day milestone.

Also read: Warning to US? Putin signs Russia's revised nuclear doctrine that lowers threshold for use of nuke weapons

According to Associated Press, in a statement carried by Russian news agencies, the Russian Defense Ministry said the military shot down five Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS, and damaged one more.

The fragments fell on the territory of an unspecified military facility, the ministry said. The falling debris sparked a fire, but didn’t inflict any damage or casualties, it said.

Also read: Germany gears up for war with Russia? Details of secret 1,000-page 'Operationsplan Deutschland' revealed

The Ukrainian General Staff said that multiple explosions and detonation were heard in the targeted area.

Biden authorised Ukraine to use US-supplied missiles to strike deeper inside Russia, easing limitations on the longer-range weapons after Russia deployed thousands of North Korean troops in the conflict.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials reported a third Russian strike in three days on a civilian residential area in Ukraine killed at least 12 people, including a child.

Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a revised nuclear doctrine declaring that a conventional attack on Russia by any nation that is supported by a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack on his country.

Latest Videos