WATCH: Kim Kardashian's fun interaction with Elon Musk's humanoid robot Optimums

Kim Kardashian introduced her “new friend,” Tesla's humanoid robot Optimus, on Instagram, sharing a fun interaction that included a game of rock-paper-scissors and a glimpse of the Tesla Cybercab.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's fun interaction with Elon Musk's humanoid robot Optimums NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 4:06 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 4:06 PM IST

Kim Kardashian recently took to Instagram to introduce her followers to a unique “new friend” – the humanoid robot Optimus, developed by Elon Musk's company, Tesla. In a series of playful videos shared on her Instagram Story, the reality star was seen engaging with the robot in a lighthearted manner, showcasing her genuine excitement and amusement.

The interaction began with Kim showering Optimus with praise, expressing admiration for the robot’s abilities. She even formed heart shapes with her hands to show affection for the humanoid. Kim, known for her penchant for tech and luxury, seemed thoroughly impressed with the robot’s capabilities, and viewers could see her delightful surprise as Optimus responded to her commands.

One of the most entertaining moments of the video was when Kim challenged the robot to a game of rock-paper-scissors. As Kim made the first move, Optimus quickly followed suit. The playful challenge took a humorous turn when the robot, after losing the game, mimicked a human-like reaction by raising its arms, a gesture typically associated with frustration. Kim, amused by the response, jokingly told the robot, “Oh! You’re a little slow. I beat you.”

In addition to Optimus, Kim also gave her followers a glimpse of another cutting-edge Tesla creation – the autonomous Tesla Cybercab. The vehicle, which reportedly operates without a steering wheel or pedals, marks a significant leap in autonomous driving technology. Kim’s video ended with a peek into the futuristic interior of the Cybercab, but she did not confirm whether she plans to purchase the vehicle.

Kim’s playful interaction with Optimus and the futuristic Cybercab highlights her growing interest in innovative technologies and her ability to share exciting developments with her massive online audience, keeping them engaged and entertained.

ALSO READ Nagarjuna shares Nayanthara's emotional rollercoaster in past relationship: 'She’d shut down'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ram Charan visits Kadapa temple; Police lathi-charge actor's fans [WATCH] ATG

Ram Charan visits Kadapa temple; Police lathi-charge fans as he gets mobbed [WATCH]

Who is the real Alia Bhatt? Netizens go speechless with Norah Muskaan's stunning makeover as Gangubai Kathiawadi [WATCH] anr

Who is the real Alia Bhatt? Netizens go speechless with Norah Muskaan's stunning makeover [WATCH]

Actor Thandav Ram arrested for alleged murder attempt on director Bharath over film halt vkp

Actor Thandav Ram arrested for alleged murder attempt on director Bharath over film halt

Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor Siddique in rape case anr

Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor Siddique in rape case

I never felt...', Madhuri Dixit OPENS up on leaving Bollywood at her career peak ATG

'I never felt...', Madhuri Dixit OPENS up on leaving Bollywood at her career peak

Recent Stories

Kerala HC rules body-shaming by husband or relatives as 'marital cruelty' citing injury to mental health anr

Kerala HC rules body-shaming by husband or relatives as 'marital cruelty' citing injury to mental health

How NPS Vatsalya Yojana helps parents build a Rs 11 crore fund for their kids? gcw

How NPS Vatsalya Yojana helps parents build a Rs 11 crore fund for their kids?

Yogi govt to transform Dhuriyapar into inudstrial hub with 5,500 acre corridor vkp

Yogi govt to transform Dhuriyapar into inudstrial hub with 5,500 acre corridor

High drama in Maharashtra as BJP faces cash-for-votes allegations ahead of polls (WATCH) AJR

High drama in Maharashtra as BJP faces cash-for-votes allegations ahead of polls (WATCH)

Target Virat Kohli's front foot and body: Ian Healy's advice to Aussie quicks ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy snt

Target Virat Kohli's front foot and body: Ian Healy's advice to Aussie quicks ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon