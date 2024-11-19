WATCH: Kim Kardashian's fun interaction with Elon Musk's humanoid robot Optimums

Kim Kardashian introduced her “new friend,” Tesla's humanoid robot Optimus, on Instagram, sharing a fun interaction that included a game of rock-paper-scissors and a glimpse of the Tesla Cybercab.

Kim Kardashian recently took to Instagram to introduce her followers to a unique “new friend” – the humanoid robot Optimus, developed by Elon Musk's company, Tesla. In a series of playful videos shared on her Instagram Story, the reality star was seen engaging with the robot in a lighthearted manner, showcasing her genuine excitement and amusement.

The interaction began with Kim showering Optimus with praise, expressing admiration for the robot’s abilities. She even formed heart shapes with her hands to show affection for the humanoid. Kim, known for her penchant for tech and luxury, seemed thoroughly impressed with the robot’s capabilities, and viewers could see her delightful surprise as Optimus responded to her commands.

One of the most entertaining moments of the video was when Kim challenged the robot to a game of rock-paper-scissors. As Kim made the first move, Optimus quickly followed suit. The playful challenge took a humorous turn when the robot, after losing the game, mimicked a human-like reaction by raising its arms, a gesture typically associated with frustration. Kim, amused by the response, jokingly told the robot, “Oh! You’re a little slow. I beat you.”

In addition to Optimus, Kim also gave her followers a glimpse of another cutting-edge Tesla creation – the autonomous Tesla Cybercab. The vehicle, which reportedly operates without a steering wheel or pedals, marks a significant leap in autonomous driving technology. Kim’s video ended with a peek into the futuristic interior of the Cybercab, but she did not confirm whether she plans to purchase the vehicle.

Kim’s playful interaction with Optimus and the futuristic Cybercab highlights her growing interest in innovative technologies and her ability to share exciting developments with her massive online audience, keeping them engaged and entertained.

