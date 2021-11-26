Alia Bhatt- Shah Rukh Khan's Dear Zindagi turns 5: Famous scenes from film that taught us about love

Gauri Shinde's movie Dear Zindagi that had the stellar cast of Alia Bhatt-Shah Rukh Khan turned five today. Take a look at the major life lessons that the movie gave us right here.

All thanks to Gauri Shinde, who changed our life with her film Dear Zindagi. The movie gave us many life lessons and inspired us in many different ways. The movie inspires all of us even today and teaches us not to take life seriously. The film also taught us that it is very important to laugh, cry openly. Today the film has completed five years of its release, and we yet feel optimistic about our life after understanding the life lessons that the film had to offer.

Dr Jehangir Khan, aka Shah Rukh Khan, made us realise the importance of living life fully. Today, as Dear Zindagi completed five years here, are four powerful scenes that will always remind you of living life to the fullest.

Kabaddi at the beach scene

Our life is not a bed of roses. It is a game where we shall get different experiences and also have winning moments. There shall be many ups and downs. All that we have to do is keep going and take the challenges that life throws at us. We need to enjoy every moment. Shah Rukh teaches Alia Bhatt kabaddi with the sea, and it shall always remain etched in our minds.

Relationship gyan

We often believe that the relationships we have are not perfect. We often judge our spouse in every aspect and expect that our relationship should excel in all ways. In this scene, SRK explains that romantic relationship is only one of the relationships out of the other special relations we all have. Why should that relation only bear the load of giving all the happiness?

The simple way of living life

We often feel that if we have to make it big in life then we have to select a difficult path. At times we forget that we can achieve



Kursi scene



Alia, in this scene, says that a girl is often judged when she is in a romantic relationship with more than one guy. Her character is always questioned. Shah Rukh explains that we need to try several chairs before selecting the perfect one chair. We need to try out different people before deciding our life partner.