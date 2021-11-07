  • Facebook
    (Watch) Shah Rukh Khan escapes paparazzi using black umbrella at Mumbai Airport

    The shutterbugs captured Shah Rukh Khan at a private airport in Mumbai. The actor took the help of an umbrella to enter his car; take a look

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 7, 2021, 4:41 PM IST
    Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Mumbai’s private airport on Sunday, November 07 afternoon. It is being speculated that the star has returned from Delhi after wrapping up a meeting. The media person and paparazzi standing outside the airport tried to get a glimpse of King Khan. However, their works seemed to be in vain as the actor chose to dodge them completely with the help of a black umbrella.

    Yes, a viral video is going viral where Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard uses a black umbrella to cover him and team members him to the car. Khan then successfully got into the car without getting clicked.

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to meet NCB every Friday; here are 7 things fans need to know
     

    According to the TOI report, Khan was travelling with someone who remains unknown. Khan and his family has been keeping a low key ever since Aryan Khan's name got entangled in a drugs case. Last month on October 3 the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Aryan Khan, and after spending more than 25 days in Arthur Road Jail, he got bailed. Also Read: Why did Salman Khan not visit Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat after Aryan Khan's bail? Read what we know

    Shah Rukh Khan's co-star Juhi Chawla had appeared before the special NDPS court as a surety to fulfil bail formalities for Aryan Khan. Last Friday, Aryan Khan was last clicked outside the NCB office in Mumbai to mark his attendance as per his bail terms. 

    On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also doing Kollywood star director Atlee’s film.
     

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2021, 4:42 PM IST
