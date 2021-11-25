  • Facebook
    Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh groove to Brown Munde fame singers songs

    Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh were grooving to Brown Munde fame singers songs. The video clip is unmissable. Check out the same right here.  

    Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh groove to Brown Munde fame singers songs [VIDEO] SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 25, 2021, 1:15 PM IST
    AP Dhillon rose to fame with his song Brown Munde. He is in India for his first tour and has played for a crowd in Delhi. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were also seen at that concert. The stars took time from the shooting schedule for their next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, in New Delhi. 

    A clip has been doing around on social media where  Alia and Ranveer were seen dancing on Dhillon's songs as he played for a jam-packed audience. Since winter has arrived in the nation, both the stars were seen wearing warm clothes. Alia was seen wearing a black jacket, while on the other hand, Ranveer was seen wearing a denim jacket to beat the chill.

    There was another clip where Alia was seen talking to her fan and saying that she had remembered the face of her fan. To talk about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, it is a Dharma Productions, and the shooting of the same started in August. Karan is seen directing the movie, and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim is one of the assistant directors in the movie. Apart from  Ranveer and Alia, the stellar cast of the film also includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Reportedly Dharmendra will also have a love triangle in the film with Jaya and Shabana. 

    For the first time,  Dharmendra and Shabana will be seen together in Karan's movie. However, Jaya had been a part of  Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham that got released in 2001. 

    Multiple sources had told  News18 that the movie is a trademark Karan Johar romantic drama. All three veteran actors will be playing important roles in the movie. The film is going to be a mature love story and it will showcase a love triangle between the three veteran actors. Dharmendra, who is otherwise known as the he-man of Bollywood, will be seen playing a romantic character. He will be seen in an avatar that he hasn't been seen in before. 

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2021, 1:16 PM IST
