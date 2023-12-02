Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Alia Bhatt praises Ranbir Kapoor; congratulates her 'not so little animal'; Read more

    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 1:21 PM IST

    Congratulations poured in for Ranbir Kapoor as his latest film "Animal" hit the screens on December 1, garnering immense success and applause from the audience. Among those celebrating his achievement is his wife and fellow actress, Alia Bhatt, who took to social media to express her admiration for his performance in the suspenseful thriller and share a heartwarming personal milestone.

    In a heartfelt post, Alia commended Ranbir for his dedication both on and off-camera, praising his patience, silence, and love for his craft. She also highlighted his role as a loving family man, acknowledging the strides he has taken as an artist. Alongside the congratulatory message, Alia shared a glimpse into their family life with pictures capturing Ranbir promoting "Animal" and reading a book to their daughter Raha.

    The post not only celebrated Ranbir's professional success but also marked a significant personal moment as Alia revealed that their daughter Raha took her first steps on the same day. Alia expressed her joy and pride in Ranbir's role as a father, calling him the "not-so-little animal" in a playful nod to the film's title.

    "Congratulations, my not-so-little animal! For all that you are on and off camera. For the patience, silence, and love you give your craft... & for the person you are to your family. For taking such huge strides as an artist... & for literally making our daughter take her first steps today... For completely blowing us away with your performance... & for making it all of the above look so easy, Congratulations, my not-so-little animal," wrote Alia Bhatt.

    "Animal," a suspenseful thriller, features a stellar cast including Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film explores the complex relationship between a father and his son, with Mandanna portraying a potential love interest for Ranbir's character.

    The release of "Animal" coincided with Vicky Kaushal starrer "Sam Bahadur" at the box office, creating a buzz in the film industry. The movie's soundtrack, including songs like "Papa Meri Jaan," "Satranga," "Hua Main," and "Arjan Vailly," added to its appeal, resonating with audiences.

